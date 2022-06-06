News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Luxury townhouses with riverside views in Great Yarmouth on sale

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:02 PM June 6, 2022
Inside the Tar Works Road townhouses

Eight three-story townhouses have been built on Tar Works Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Aldreds

A new luxury housing development containing panoramic riverside views in Great Yarmouth are now on the market.

Eight three-storey townhouses on Tar Works Road have been listed on Rightmove for offers in excess of £350,000.

Inside the Tar Works Road townhouses

The new three-story townhouses on Tar Works Road, Great Yarmouth offer panoramic views of the River Bure. - Credit: Aldreds

The four-bedroom properties, which are being sold through Aldreds, contain entrance halls leading to cloakrooms, utility rooms, studies and double size integral garages on the ground floor.

Inside the Tar Works Road townhouses

The stairs from the entrance hall inside one of the new townhouses built on Tar Works Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Aldreds

On the first floor the townhouses contain a double bedroom, shower room, fitted kitchen with grey high gloss units and granite worktops leading to an open plan living room with a full-width balcony overlooking the River Bure.

The second floor has a master bedroom with ensuite shower room, two additional double bedrooms and family bathroom.

Inside the Tar Works Road townhouses

The first floor landing leading either down to the garage and utility room or up the stairs to three of the four bedrooms inside the new townhouses in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Aldreds

The properties will also offer car parking to the front, landscaped rear gardens, gas central heating, black double glazed windows, and fitted carpets and floor coverings.

The agents said early viewing was recommended to not miss the "rare opportunity" of acquiring such a "superb new build".

Inside the Tar Works Road townhouses

The landscaped gardens as part of the three-story townhouses on Tar Works Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Aldreds

Inside the Tar Works Road townhouses

The open plan living room in one of the new luxury townhouses on Great Yarmouth's Tar Works Road. - Credit: Aldreds

