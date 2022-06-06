Luxury townhouses with riverside views in Great Yarmouth on sale
- Credit: Aldreds
A new luxury housing development containing panoramic riverside views in Great Yarmouth are now on the market.
Eight three-storey townhouses on Tar Works Road have been listed on Rightmove for offers in excess of £350,000.
The four-bedroom properties, which are being sold through Aldreds, contain entrance halls leading to cloakrooms, utility rooms, studies and double size integral garages on the ground floor.
On the first floor the townhouses contain a double bedroom, shower room, fitted kitchen with grey high gloss units and granite worktops leading to an open plan living room with a full-width balcony overlooking the River Bure.
The second floor has a master bedroom with ensuite shower room, two additional double bedrooms and family bathroom.
The properties will also offer car parking to the front, landscaped rear gardens, gas central heating, black double glazed windows, and fitted carpets and floor coverings.
The agents said early viewing was recommended to not miss the "rare opportunity" of acquiring such a "superb new build".