Hundreds more homes in Yarmouth borough to be insulated

Hundreds more homes in the borough of Great Yarmouth are set to receive insulation measures, after the government awarded fresh funding for the project.

The money will be targeted at improving low-income homes with the least-efficient EPC ratings, with works including insulation, replacing windows and doors with more energy efficient ones, and the installation of solar panels and air source heat pumps in some cases.

The borough council had previously thought it would only be able to provide insulation for some 153 homes using roughly £1.65m in funds from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

But the announcement of a further £2.58m from the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) and £1.64m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), will mean the total number of homes to receive improvements across the borough has been boosted to 408.

Some 321 will be owner-occupied or privately rented homes and 87 will be council homes.

Homes in East Flegg, West Flegg, Fleggburgh, Ormesby, Lothingland, Nelson, Caister South, Southtown and Cobholm, Claydon, St Andrews, and Central and Northgate wards will all be among those to receive the works.