News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Tanning salon building up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:53 AM April 30, 2022
A Northgate Street building housing a tanning salon is up for sale

A Northgate Street building housing a tanning salon is up for sale - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A building housing a tanning salon and a flat above it is up for sale in Great Yarmouth.

The Northgate Street building is home to Shelly's Tanning Studio and has a flat on its first and second floors.

The property's freehold is being marketed for a guide price of £140,000 by East Commercial Chartered Surveyors, which says the offer is a small investment opportunity with tenants in the salon and flat.

The flat has three bedrooms and has a separate entrance.

A marketing document says: "An ideal small investment opportunity with occupying tenants in the shop and a separate flat at first and second floor.

"The property has been upgraded and complies with fire safety, gas, electricity and the EPC standards.

"The tanning shop is an old established business and is let at a rent of £5,980 pa. The flat is let by way of an assured shorthold tenancy at £5,400 pa."

Anyone interested in the freehold should visit www.eastcommercial.co.uk

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

GP_JELLICOEROAD_YARMOUTH_APR22

Updated

Person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following Yarmouth crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Burgh Castle Meadow View

Burgh Castle home sells for almost £1.3m

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Linda and Pete Langridge

Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon