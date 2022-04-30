Tanning salon building up for sale

A Northgate Street building housing a tanning salon is up for sale - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A building housing a tanning salon and a flat above it is up for sale in Great Yarmouth.

The Northgate Street building is home to Shelly's Tanning Studio and has a flat on its first and second floors.

The property's freehold is being marketed for a guide price of £140,000 by East Commercial Chartered Surveyors, which says the offer is a small investment opportunity with tenants in the salon and flat.

The flat has three bedrooms and has a separate entrance.

A marketing document says: "An ideal small investment opportunity with occupying tenants in the shop and a separate flat at first and second floor.

"The property has been upgraded and complies with fire safety, gas, electricity and the EPC standards.

"The tanning shop is an old established business and is let at a rent of £5,980 pa. The flat is let by way of an assured shorthold tenancy at £5,400 pa."

Anyone interested in the freehold should visit www.eastcommercial.co.uk