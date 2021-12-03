News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Homes bids for school site recommended to be thrown out

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:19 AM December 3, 2021
The former Edward Worlledge school on Lichfield Road in Great Yarmouth.

The former Edward Worlledge school on Lichfield Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Two bids to build homes on the site of a former Great Yarmouth school have been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

On Wednesday, December 8 Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee is to look at two applications concerning the former Edward Worlledge School site off Lichfield Road.

The first is a submission by Hammond Property Developments Ltd to construct nine homes, made up of six three-bedroom homes and three two-bedroom flats.

Planning papers show the bid is recommended for refusal on several grounds, including over development, design and safety of non-car users.

The second application is by Warrens Anglia Ltd to build a terrace of five houses with garages on the school site.

That bid is also recommended for refusal, with several reasons given including over development, inadequate design and the impact on neighbours.

Both development companies are owned by the same three people, borough councillors Paul and Donna Hammond and family member Lee Hammond 


