Flats bid revealed for failed mental health hospital

Liz Coates

Published: 4:40 PM January 5, 2022
Milestones Hospital in Catfield

Milestones Hospital in Catfield was closed in February 2021 after a CQC inspection found it did not deploy enough staff to manage patient care - Credit: Sanderson Weatherall

Developers have revealed plans to convert a failed mental health hospital into 27 homes.

Milestones Hospital in Catfield closed in February 2021 after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection found it did not deploy enough staff to manage patient care.

Beccles-based Lion Properties is asking planners for permission to convert its wards into homes across three buildings on the countryside site.

The scheme involves adding a floor to one of the wings to create 27 one and two bedroom flats.

Documents submitted to North Norfolk District Council say the plans chime with a range of policies despite being outside the village development boundary in an area designated as open countryside.

They say most of the trees and vegetation will remain, although some of the grassed areas will be given over for more parking.

The move follows an announcement in July that the site had been bought for around £1.25m with Lion Properties pledging to invest around £1.5m in the conversion.

To view the plans visit NNDC's planning portal on its website.

