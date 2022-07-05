'Sold as seen' - two-bed house gutted by fire goes on the market
- Credit: Liz Coates
A two-bedroom house in Great Yarmouth that was gutted by fire has been put up for sale with all its charred contents still inside.
Four fire crews rushed to Southtown Road after the occupant dialled 999 at around 22.53pm on Sunday May 8.
Although he was able to get out virtually unscathed the man in his 40s lost everything and a fundraising appeal was launched by neighbours.
The house is attached to the back of another one facing Southtown Road and is "uninhabitable."
Pictures show debris and the charred remains of the man's possession still at the house which has gone on the market with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £40-£60,000.
The particulars describe it as "fire damaged" and requiring "complete refurbishment" but with off-road parking.
The auction house suggests the property in Waveney Road, a narrow, cul-de-sac, would be of interest to cash buyers.
The details say: "The property was previously let at £450 pcm (£5,400 pa) and is now to be sold with vacant possession.
"Fire has damaged the property making it uninhabitable.
"It will be sold as seen and would suit a builder/investor.
"It is located close to a range of services and amenities and the third river crossing which is under construction and due to open next year, which will improve access around the area."
The day after the blaze the man, in his 40s, and who asked not to be named, said he was upstairs working on his computer when he heard a loud bang downstairs.
"It was a bang that shook the house," he said.
"I ran downstairs thinking 'whatever was that?' and I saw the fire inside the front room on a pile of clothes.
"I thought about throwing water over it, but in the end I grabbed the fire extinguisher from the kitchen and it just went 'whoosh'."
The house appears to have not been touched since then.
Inside there remains a mass of blackened and charred debris.
The floors are covered with broken glass and a melted bathroom cabinet bears witness to the heat of the blaze.
The house is going under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia's next sale on July 17, from 11am.