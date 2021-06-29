Opposition grows over Lidl and 500 homes in Gorleston

Published: 11:15 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM June 29, 2021

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

A housing and discount supermarket scheme for Gorleston faces major hurdles with a senior planning officer among those saying it should be refused.

Norfolk County Council's property wing NPS wants to build 240 homes, of a potential 500, and a Lidl at land south of Links Road.

But while some say the homes and supermarket are needed, others say the council is "blundering on" with the scheme despite "poor thinking" and not "listening to locals."

The proposal for the greenfield site lies on top of a busy roundabout at Beacon Park close to the James Paget University Hospital and would lead to "traffic chaos" with the developer having an over optimistic view of how well the road network and key junctions would cope, it is claimed.

Graham Dunhill, Phil Smith, Marion Oliver, and John Plaskett fear the impact of 500 homes and a Lidl store on their community around Links Road and Warren Road on the fringes of Gorleston and Hopton. - Credit: Liz Coates

Papers uploaded to the Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal in the last few days show the scale and number of objections.

The bid is asking for outline permission for the homes, a 60-bed housing with care scheme, and full planning for the supermarket which will bring 45 jobs.

A report from the borough council's strategic planning policy officer says the bid falls short in multiple areas and should be refused.

The report says the application is contrary to policy in both the existing and emergent local plan due to be finalised by September.

It's author says the "indicative masterplan" could not be properly assessed due to a lack of detail, that the site is outside the development limits of Gorleston, and he takes issue with the applicant's claim it is "in general accordance" with emerging policy.

There was also concern over the low density of the scheme not making "best use" of the land.

Concerns were also raised about traffic "tipping" junctions to over capacity and also about the extent of the applicant's retail impact study.

Putting a supermarket in such a prominent place also risked creating a "commercial, car-dominated character" for the area, he says adding, it would also see mature, protected trees removed.

In summary he says it should be refused.

Meanwhile the borough's enabling and empty homes officer says the plan only offers 15pc affordable homes, when it should be 20pc.

Dozens of people have added their voice some saying they are "dead against it" and tagging it "an absolute disgrace."

Others say the houses and supermarket are much-need, saying: "Ideal location, let's get it done."

Lidl has said, if granted, the store would "mark a multi-million pound investment in the area."

To have your say visit the borough council's planning portal using the reference 06/21/0213/O.