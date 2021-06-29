News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Opposition grows over Lidl and 500 homes in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:15 AM June 29, 2021    Updated: 11:45 AM June 29, 2021
A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Link

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

A housing and discount supermarket scheme for Gorleston faces major hurdles with a senior planning officer among those saying it should be refused.

Norfolk County Council's property wing NPS wants to build 240 homes, of a potential 500, and a Lidl at land south of Links Road.

But while some say the homes and supermarket are needed, others say the council is "blundering on" with the scheme despite "poor thinking" and not "listening to locals."

The proposal for the greenfield site lies on top of a busy roundabout at Beacon Park close to the James Paget University Hospital and would lead to "traffic chaos" with the developer having an over optimistic view of how well the road network and key junctions would cope, it is claimed.

Opposition builds to Lidl off A47 Gorleston

Graham Dunhill, Phil Smith, Marion Oliver, and John Plaskett fear the impact of 500 homes and a Lidl store on their community around Links Road and Warren Road on the fringes of Gorleston and Hopton. - Credit: Liz Coates

Papers uploaded to the Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal in the last few days show the scale and number of objections.

The bid is asking for outline permission for the homes, a 60-bed housing with care scheme, and full planning for the supermarket which will bring 45 jobs.

A report from the borough council's strategic planning policy officer says the bid falls short in multiple areas and should be refused.

You may also want to watch:

The report says the application is contrary to policy in both the existing and emergent local plan due to be finalised by September.

It's author says the "indicative masterplan" could not be properly assessed due to a lack of detail, that the site is outside the development limits of Gorleston, and he takes issue with the applicant's claim it is "in general accordance" with emerging policy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dealer, 19, jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin
  2. 2 'Pavement cafe' bid for seaside Wetherspoon pub
  3. 3 What's going on at Great Yarmouth's boarded up Star Hotel?
  1. 4 Village 'masterplan' for 93 new homes revealed
  2. 5 Cocktail and coffee bar to open 'for those who don't want rowdy pub'
  3. 6 'Booked up but no staff': Tourism bosses' new problem
  4. 7 Toilets closed after break-ins by 'mindless' gang of youths
  5. 8 How is work going at three of Great Yarmouth's big projects?
  6. 9 Siblings celebrate 1,000th order at coastal cake shop
  7. 10 New cocktail bar open in hopes of "restarting the nightlife"

There was also concern over the low density of the scheme not making "best use" of the land.

Concerns were also raised about traffic "tipping" junctions to over capacity and also about the extent of the applicant's retail impact study.

Putting a supermarket in such a prominent place also risked creating a "commercial, car-dominated character" for the area, he says adding, it would also see mature, protected trees removed.

In summary he says it should be refused.

Meanwhile the borough's enabling and empty homes officer says the plan only offers 15pc affordable homes, when it should be 20pc.

Dozens of people have added their voice some saying they are "dead against it" and tagging it "an absolute disgrace."

Others say the houses and supermarket are much-need, saying: "Ideal location, let's get it done."

Lidl has said, if granted, the store would "mark a multi-million pound investment in the area."

To  have your say visit the borough council's planning portal using the reference 06/21/0213/O.

Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth where a woman's body has been found in a flat. Picture: DE

Norfolk Live | Video

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Sarah Hussain

person
Susan & Joe Pasquale on the beach with buckets & spades

Joe Pasquale and Susan Calman enjoy 'fabulous day out' in Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Paul Merton and Suki Webster

TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Claire and Leon Anderson

'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus