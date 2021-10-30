Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000

Swallow Park in Belton is a successful glamping business which enjoys a countryside setting. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

A glamping site set in four acres with an original farm house is up for sale.

Swallow Park, in Belton, is a successful staycation business built up over nine years and billed as "a unique business and residential opportunity."

The site features a glamping field with permission for eleven units.

One of the safari lodges at Swallow Park in Belton, an established glamping site which is up for sale. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

There are currently five safari lodges, a yurt, a wigwam and a shepherd's hut - all have hot tubs and shower facilities.

The lodges each feature an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with natural light, wooden floors, pot belly stove and a kitchen fitted with a range of natural wood base units with inset butler sink and fridge.

You may also want to watch:

Each has a double bedroom, twin room, and shower room.

A teepee as Swallow Park glamping site in Belton which is up for sale. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

To the rear is a discrete area providing storage for fuel and bins and a privately positioned hot tub.

There is also a caravan field with a shower and toilet block, front paddock, and a barn offering further holiday accommodation.

The original farmhouse at Swallow Park in Belton which is for sale. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

The site includes an original farmhouse.

A spokesman for the agents Bycroft Estate Agents said: “This is a unique opportunity to purchase a thriving holiday let business which still has excellent potential to expand.

"So far there has been a fantastic response with many genuine enquiries and viewings”.

Swallow Park, a glamping site in Belton, enjoys a countryside setting. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

Viewing is strictly by appointment only via the agent on 01493 844489.

A popular glamping site in Belton is up for sale and billed as a 'unique' opportunity. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

To find out more visit the Bycroft website.