Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:39 PM October 30, 2021
Swallow Park glamping site Belton up for sale

Swallow Park in Belton is a successful glamping business which enjoys a countryside setting. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

A glamping site set in four acres with an original farm house is up for sale.

Swallow Park, in Belton, is a successful staycation business built up over nine years and billed as "a unique business and residential opportunity."

The site features a glamping field with permission for eleven units.

Swallow Park glamping site Belton up for sale

One of the safari lodges at Swallow Park in Belton, an established glamping site which is up for sale. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

There are currently five safari lodges, a yurt, a wigwam and a shepherd's hut - all have hot tubs and shower facilities.

The lodges each feature an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with natural light, wooden floors, pot belly stove and a kitchen fitted with a range of natural wood base units with inset butler sink and fridge.

You may also want to watch:

Each has a double bedroom, twin room, and shower room.

Swallow Park glamping site Belton up for sale

A teepee as Swallow Park glamping site in Belton which is up for sale. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

To the rear is a discrete area providing storage for fuel and bins and a privately positioned hot tub.

There is also a caravan field with a shower and toilet block, front paddock, and a barn offering further holiday accommodation.

Swallow Park glamping site Belton up for sale

The original farmhouse at Swallow Park in Belton which is for sale. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

The site includes an original farmhouse.

A spokesman for the agents Bycroft Estate Agents said: “This is a unique opportunity to purchase a thriving holiday let business which still has excellent potential to expand.

"So far there has been a fantastic response with many genuine enquiries and viewings”.

Swallow Park glamping site Belton up for sale

Swallow Park, a glamping site in Belton, enjoys a countryside setting. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

Viewing is strictly by appointment only via the agent on 01493 844489.

Swallow Park glamping site Belton up for sale

A popular glamping site in Belton is up for sale and billed as a 'unique' opportunity. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

To find out more visit the Bycroft website.

