Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000
- Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents
A glamping site set in four acres with an original farm house is up for sale.
Swallow Park, in Belton, is a successful staycation business built up over nine years and billed as "a unique business and residential opportunity."
The site features a glamping field with permission for eleven units.
There are currently five safari lodges, a yurt, a wigwam and a shepherd's hut - all have hot tubs and shower facilities.
The lodges each feature an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with natural light, wooden floors, pot belly stove and a kitchen fitted with a range of natural wood base units with inset butler sink and fridge.
Each has a double bedroom, twin room, and shower room.
To the rear is a discrete area providing storage for fuel and bins and a privately positioned hot tub.
There is also a caravan field with a shower and toilet block, front paddock, and a barn offering further holiday accommodation.
The site includes an original farmhouse.
A spokesman for the agents Bycroft Estate Agents said: “This is a unique opportunity to purchase a thriving holiday let business which still has excellent potential to expand.
"So far there has been a fantastic response with many genuine enquiries and viewings”.
Viewing is strictly by appointment only via the agent on 01493 844489.
To find out more visit the Bycroft website.