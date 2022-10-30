£280,000 Airbnb conversion under way at historic tower
- Credit: Liz Coates
A scaffolding shroud has gone up around a Great Yarmouth landmark being converted into a holiday let.
North West Tower in North Quay, by the River Bure, aims to welcome its first guests next year once its transformation is complete.
Under the scheme the Medieval tower which dates from the 14th century will be remodelled as a two-bedroom holiday home by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust which has a proven track record of guaranteeing a future for redundant heritage buildings.
Trust chairman Bernard Williamson said it followed the successful conversion of the South East Tower which is booked via Airbnb and costs around £100 a night for six people.
The tower was once one of 11 that formed part of the town's Medieval town wall.
The project is being supported by the Town Deal and the Architectural Heritage Fund which describes the flint and brick structure as being "straight from a fairytale".
It has previously been used as a Broads Authority visitor centre and an architect's office. It aims to open in April or May.