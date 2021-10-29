Estate set for £860,000 boost - but what do people living there think?

The Middlegate Estate will be receiving £860,000 as part of the government;s new budget. - Credit: James Weeds

People living in a housing estate earmarked for investment in the budget have questioned how far the spending will actually go.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that the Middlegate Estate in Great Yarmouth was included in the country's budget and would be receiving £860,000 from the Estate Regeneration fund.

The funding opportunity aims to improve the quality of living environments and opportunities for those communities living within social housing estates.

Funding on the Middlegate Estate must be spent or committed by the end of March 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

The money granted for the Middlegate Estate will ensure the old and worn multi-use games area (MUGA) on the estate is removed, an upgrade of the existing play equipment and other exciting works to be enjoyed by residents of all ages.

Dawn Pinto, a resident of Middlegate Estate, has previously raised concerns over the MUGA and antisocial behaviour.

Mrs Pinto said of the funding: "I can't see that money going far.

"It seems like a waste to me. But let's wait and see what the plans are."

Joquim and Dawn Pinto have previously raised concerns over the existing MUGA on Middlegate Estate. - Credit: James Weeds

Her husband, Joquim, had said that he would like to see the MUGA removed.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "I think it's a bit of a waste of time.

"It won't do much.

"They promise a lot but don't deliver as usual."

The £860,000 will be used to remove the existing MUGA and improve facilities for people of all ages. - Credit: James Weeds

Andy Grant, chair of the housing and neighbourhood committee, said: “It gives me great pleasure to share that we have been successful in our Estate Regeneration Funding Bid for the Middlegate Estate in its entirety, which is almost £860,000.

“The bid and our positive outcome is a showcase of the hard work put in from the Members Working Group and officers.

"This is another example of investment happening in the borough, which we hope will be the first of several within this ward.”

Kerry Robinson-Payne, member of the Middlegate Estate Regeneration Members Working Group, said: “We are delighted that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Ministers have chosen the Middlegate estate as one of the small number of estate regeneration projects they will be funding across the country.

“This funding will help improve the communal space on the estate and give residents of all ages somewhere safe and fun to enjoy time spent outside.”

To ensure the bid was successful, the application had to demonstrate a requirement for grant funding, that it enjoyed both community and political support, and would provide added value to the estate.

Funding must be spent or committed by the end of March 2022.