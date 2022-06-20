News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Modular 'pod' homes to house Yarmouth homeless

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:35 PM June 20, 2022
The prototype ‘pod’ homes for the homeless which are set to be rolled out across Cambridge. Picture:

The prototype ‘pod’ homes for the homeless which are set to be rolled out across Cambridge. Could something similar be heading to Great Yarmouth? Picture: Ben Hatton/LDRS - Credit: Ben Hatton/LDRS

Modular 'pod' homes could be brought in to help the homeless in Great Yarmouth.

The borough council is looking to obtain six "compact" homes to meet the needs of single, homeless people.

The homes would be delivered complete with fixtures, fittings, and furniture, and although small at 24sqm, are said to provide "a safe and practical home".

The prototype ‘pod’ homes for the homeless which are set to be rolled out across Cambridge. Picture:

Modular homes for the single homeless being considered to help people in Great Yarmouth arrive fully furnished. Picture: Ben Hatton/LDRS - Credit: Ben Hatton/LDRS

No sites have yet been identified, but underused car parks are being considered.

A further six homes are being provided by a private developer who is creating four one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom houses in two buildings by converting a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

A dedicated support worker will support the residents.

The prototype ‘pod’ homes for the homeless which are set to be rolled out across Cambridge. Picture:

An example of a modular home that could be heading to Great Yarmouth to provide transitional homes for the single homeless. Picture: Ben Hatton/LDRS - Credit: Ben Hatton/LDRS

The "transitional" accommodation will provide a self-contained home and support for up to two years for rough sleepers and those at risk of rough sleeping who have low or medium support needs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tractor driver stopped on A47 for trailer in 'very poor' condition
  2. 2 Drink driver caught 'swerving' across road while three times over the limit
  3. 3 Former pub site up for sale as plans for ten luxury flats agreed
  1. 4 Bid for new vintage fairground with full-sized helter-skelter
  2. 5 Driver without licence and insurance apologises before officers say a word
  3. 6 Restoration of historic Great Yarmouth building recognised
  4. 7 Modular 'pod' homes to house Yarmouth homeless
  5. 8 Old Great Yarmouth market to be cleared as work continues on new one
  6. 9 Family raise hundreds in memory of popular 'family man'
  7. 10 Large display of classic cars and fun day to take place in east Norfolk

Members of the full council are being asked to approve the scheme, subject to grant funding success, when they meet on June 23, at 7pm.

In February it emerged the council had pulled out of bid to buy a property in South Quay for the homeless with higher needs.

To see the documents visit the council's website and search for "meetings."

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Beachside Holidays in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, has filmed for Channel 4's Four in a Bed

Channel 4's Four in a Bed spotlight falls on seaside chalets

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A car was left overturned after a two-car crash near Great Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon

Norfolk Live News

Driver injured as car overturns in crash on A149 near Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Former Pontins chalets

Investigations | Exclusive

Pontins £5m sale expected 'in days'... but what will it mean for Hemsby?

Joel Adams

person
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Tommy Walsh, who is on

Two Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon