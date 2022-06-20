Modular 'pod' homes to house Yarmouth homeless
- Credit: Ben Hatton/LDRS
Modular 'pod' homes could be brought in to help the homeless in Great Yarmouth.
The borough council is looking to obtain six "compact" homes to meet the needs of single, homeless people.
The homes would be delivered complete with fixtures, fittings, and furniture, and although small at 24sqm, are said to provide "a safe and practical home".
No sites have yet been identified, but underused car parks are being considered.
A further six homes are being provided by a private developer who is creating four one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom houses in two buildings by converting a house in multiple occupation (HMO).
A dedicated support worker will support the residents.
The "transitional" accommodation will provide a self-contained home and support for up to two years for rough sleepers and those at risk of rough sleeping who have low or medium support needs.
Members of the full council are being asked to approve the scheme, subject to grant funding success, when they meet on June 23, at 7pm.
In February it emerged the council had pulled out of bid to buy a property in South Quay for the homeless with higher needs.
To see the documents visit the council's website and search for "meetings."