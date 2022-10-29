New bid for two 'wonderful' homes on prestigious seafront plot

A new plan for two new homes over three floors with glazed fronts and balconies has been submitted for the empty plot at 70, Marine Parade, Gorleston. - Credit: Google Maps

A gap along Gorleston's premier Marine Parade could be filled by two "contemporary" homes if given the green light by planners.

The seafront period property at number 70 has already been knocked down and planning permission granted for a single new home and garage/study building for neighbouring 69a.

Now the applicants are asking for two five-bedroom homes on the site arranged over three floors.

The house at 69a Marine Parade in Gorleston was sold in 2018 for £750,000. - Credit: Fine and Country

Plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council say one of them will be the "dream home" for the couple behind the plan.

A previous applicant's bid for two homes on the site was blocked by planners who objected to the density. It was later granted on appeal by a government planning inspector.

Meanwhile similar bids have already been approved along the stretch with multiple period homes being swept away for modern buildings which some have said "look like office blocks".

Planners, however, have generally embraced the evolution in style.

The house at 70, Marine Parade, Gorleston has been knocked down and a new bid has been submitted to replace it with two homes both similar to the house on its right at 69a. - Credit: Google Maps

Papers submitted in support of the bid at number 70 say the scale of the proposal is "very much in-keeping" with other properties in the area.

They added that "considerable effort" had been made to ensure the scale of the proposed dwellings didn't overpower the street scene and "seamlessly integrated" into the existing roofscape of Marine Parade.

The proposed properties are described as being "carefully designed to feel light and modern".

Overall the bid is billed as "a fantastic opportunity to capture wide open views to the sea and create wonderful homes, which can truly take advantage of the stunning and enchanting setting.

"We strongly believe the proposal will lift the area and overall street scene and is the right architectural response for the occupants and the local area", the papers say.

Both houses will boast a first floor with "dramatic double height space and lots of glazing to take in the beautiful sea views".

They will also have a balcony with glass balustrades offering uninterrupted views.

The stretch has seen many changes in the last 25 years starting with the demolition of the Links Hotel in 1998 to make way for five houses.

Struan House, the Gorleston Marine Parade Thirties-look home which played a strategic wartime role, was demolished in 2007.. - Credit: EDP pics © 2006

The Art Deco House/Miami House at number 69 and the Mint Mansion at number 60 are among those lost to the trend for modern replacements.

The 'mint mansion' at 60 Marine Parade has been knocked down and is set to be replaced with two houses described as 'executive homes' and both up for sale off plan for over £1m. - Credit: Google Maps

To see the new plans visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0775/F.

A decision is due by December 2.