Barn stance: Council digs in over 'replacement' home bid
A barn bidding to be pulled down looks set to have its dream quashed by planners.
Haggling over the future Mill Barn just outside Martham has been going on for years.
Since conversion to residential was approved in 2008 there have been three attempts to knock it down, one of which in 2015 was dismissed on appeal by a Government planning inspector who said it would have "a harmful, urbanising effect".
The latest bid, number four, will be decided by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee.
Applicants argue the early 19th century brick-built barn has limited historic significance and offer some road improvements as a public benefit to the scheme which involves building a replacement dwelling using the same footprint further back.
Planners however say although "not the finest example" it does have value and query the notion of a "replacement" dwelling since the barn is uninhabitable.
Andy Grant, whose borough council ward includes Martham, said he supported the plan along with "virtually the entire population of Martham".
Officers, however, are recommending refusal, and say it goes against policy.
The committee meets in the council chamber on Wednesday (September 7) to discuss the plan.
To see the documents visit the council's website.