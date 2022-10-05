66-bed care home planned behind Toby Carvery and Travelodge in Gorleston

A close-up image of the plot earmarked for a new care home in Beacon Park, Gorleston. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid for a 66-bed care home arranged over three floors is in the hands of planners.

Leeds-based LNT Care Developments wants to build the facility on a parcel of land behind Toby Carvery and Travelodge on Gorleston's Beacon Park.

With access from Guinevere Road and bound by Camelot Road and Sidegate Road it is billed as providing "an attractive and appropriate community building for this site".

Documents submitted in support of the bid show an L-shaped building in red brick with a grey roof.

A new care home is planned for land behind the Captain Manby restaurant at Beacon Park in Gorleston. - Credit: Google

The style is described as "contemporary and innovative" while taking inspiration from architectural features common to Gorleston with the former White Lion Hotel in Cliff Hill held up as an example, along with red brick terraced houses along Marine Parade.

The new home is set to "provide a higher quality of life for residents than more conventionally designed facilities" the papers say, as well as making best use "of the site's most positive assets".

The "much-needed" social care service would bring up to 60 new jobs.

A statement says: "The proposed development would be very much a local community facility.

"Residents of the home would be expected to emanate from an area no more than three miles from the site or be associated with families/relatives that reside within this same catchment.

"The majority of the jobs created at the care home would also be expected to be filled by suitable candidates from the same local area."

The home will be for those with general care needs as well as those with dementia, with secure landscaped gardens.

All the rooms are single en-suites.

There will be 21 parking spaces including two disabled ones and two electric charging points. Some 24 staff are likely to be on site at any one time.

One person has commented saying, in their view, there is not enough communal space for residents to socialise and meet with family and friends.

Norfolk Constabulary has made some recommendations aimed at making the site more secure and giving it a more "private" feel.

Authorities also suggest precautions are taken to minimise the amount of dust generated if the project succeeds, with limits on when work can be carried out.

To view the plans visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0747/F.

A decision is due by December 12.