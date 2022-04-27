New homes in Great Yarmouth to be named to honour Queen
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council
18 new council homes which are to be built in Great Yarmouth will be named in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Upon completion, the one-bedroom properties will be known as Jubilee Court, in recognition of Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.
The name is also a nod to the nearby Royal Britannia Crescent, which was named for the Golden Jubilee.
Work is due to begin next month on three blocks of flats on part of the Beach Coach Station off Nelson Road North in the town.
The £3 million development is the biggest single expansion in council homes in the borough for 17 years and is being supported with funding from the government's One Public Estate Brownfield Lane Release Fund and Homes England.
The flats which are designed to be suitable for two people are 50sqm each and will be built to high energy-efficiency standards.
There will be a shared garden and communal parking area.
Construction work will start in May and is expected to last through to June 2023.
Carl Smith, Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, said: “This is a landmark project providing much needed affordable new homes and make great use of an underused, brownfield site in the town.
“Through both new properties and work to upgrade the energy-efficiency of our existing housing stock, the council is committed to helping residents live more sustainable lives.”