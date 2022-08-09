New planning bid to re-use long-empty pub
- Credit: Liz Coates
New plans have been submitted to convert a former pub into a house.
The proposal involves remodelling the First and Last in Ormesby into a four-bedroom home and adding a pair of three-bedroom semis and two four-bedroom houses to its footprint.
It follows a controversial scheme to demolish the building and replace it with retail units with flats above.
Elsewhere on the site two detached houses with separate garages and a terrace of three cottages were proposed.
The borough council's conservation section has consistently opposed any bid to knock the pub down.
In its assessment of the shops' scheme it said the buildings were "chaotically organised" and that pubs were some of the country’s best-known and best-loved building types.
Of the First and Last it said it was a building of "historic integrity" and "classical elegance" whose "simplicity" would be lost if permission were given to bulldoze it.
Permission has previously been granted to allow turning it into a home with three other new houses on the site.
The new plans can be found on the borough council's planning portal by quoting the reference 06/20/0278/F.