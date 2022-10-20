Persimmon bid to alter village estate plans following 'feedback'

Persimmon Homes is asking planners for permission to fine tune the final phase of its Bluebell Meadow development in Bradwell. - Credit: Google Maps

A housing application for 132 homes in Bradwell - the final phase of Persimmon Home's Bluebell Meadow estate near Gorleston - has been submitted.

The developer is asking for the bid, which will complete its 850-home development unlocked by the new A143/A47 link road, to be considered in two parts.

It wants to fine tune an already approved application for 93 homes under reserved matters, and says it will apply for 39 more under a full application for "white land" not previously allocated.

The final phase of homes at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell will be built south of the A143/A47 link road and accessed from the roundabout . - Credit: Google Maps

The details relate to phase six of the development which includes a school, shops and local centre, at Wheatacre Farm.

The applicant says it has responded to consultation and comments from previous phases, elements of which were said to be "very regrettable".

Its phase five bid for 171 homes drew criticism from planners who said 25pc of the properties were "under-sized" providing space that was "considerably lower" than recommended by Nationally Described Space Standards (NDSS).

Great Yarmouth Borough Council also raised concerns about a lack of a varied street scene.

To address the issues raised Persimmon says it is bringing in a new range of house types.

Supporting documents say it means all dwellings forming part of the final phase are NDSS compliant.

Each home will also have a private EV charging point in line with the council’s requirements and Persimmon’s own sustainability aspirations, the documents say.

The site is south of Beaufort Way and access will be off a road radiating from the roundabout.

Of the 93 homes, 84 will be market housing and nine available to rent.

All the properties are two storey and the majority have three bedrooms.

The site includes a 4,000 sq ft store branded as a Sainsbury's local which agents have confirmed is going ahead with legal work continuing in the background before building work can start.

There are also three other units - one of which was being touted as "suitable for coffee shop use".

The four units will be set out in a row facing Chaplin Road, the size of the Sainsbury's store meaning it could operate for longer hours than a large supermarket on a Sunday.

To view the plans visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's Planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0827/D.

