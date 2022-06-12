News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bid to convert 'truly stunning' former care home into nine-bed house

Liz Coates

Published: 1:31 PM June 12, 2022
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home was closed in August 2018 after a "damning" CQC re

Alexandra House in Euston Road could be remodelled as a family home with a cinema, gym, library and hobby room if planners agree. - Credit: Archant

A proposal to turn a failed care home into a family house is in the hands of planners.

Under the scheme Alexandra House in Euston Road, Great Yarmouth, will be remodelled into a nine-bedroom home with a gym, cinema, music/hobby room, library and home office.

The plans also show multiple lounges, a TV room, cloak room, dressing rooms, pantry and utility - all arranged over four storeys.

A design and access statement supporting the changes say they have been "carefully considered".

It states: "The area in question is a largely residential area and it is not anticipated that the addition of one large family home will negatively impact on transport and highways in the locality."

Details prepared previously by Bycroft estate agents describe it as a "truly stunning period building in a sought after area with views across the gardens of Norfolk Square and further towards the beach and sea beyond".

Alexandra House was closed in 2018 following a damning inspection report.

At the time it had 19 residents, with capacity for 25.

