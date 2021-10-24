Bid for new affordable homes on 'eyesore' site in Gorleston

Published: 6:00 AM October 24, 2021

New affordable homes are being planned for a derelict site facing both Alpha Road and Common Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid for for eight, three-storey homes is being looked at by planners.

Under the scheme C&A Builders wants to sweep away a single storey building on a derelict site between Alpha Road and Common Road in Gorleston.

The patch of land stands on the footprint of a warehouse that burned down and was cleared some years ago.

A brownfield site in Gorleston could see eight, two-bedroom homes with 'measures to reduce the consequences of flooding.' - Credit: Google Maps

Papers submitted by Bidwells in support of the application say the eight homes will see two blocks of four each facing Alpha Road and Common Road and backing on to each other.

The documents say the plan follows a similar housing bid approved in 1998 but never built.

The homes will see an entrance porch, toilet, and kitchen diner on the ground floor, with a living room and bathroom on the first, and two double bedrooms at the top.

A plan to demolish the red brick building in Common Road, Gorleston, and add eight new homes to the derelict site has been submitted. - Credit: Google Maps

They will all be affordable and managed by Saffron Homes.

A planning statement says the redevelopment of the derelict, "eyesore" site "will benefit the whole of the local community."

To view the plans and have your say visit the borough council's planning portal on its website.







