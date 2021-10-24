Bid for new affordable homes on 'eyesore' site in Gorleston
A bid for for eight, three-storey homes is being looked at by planners.
Under the scheme C&A Builders wants to sweep away a single storey building on a derelict site between Alpha Road and Common Road in Gorleston.
The patch of land stands on the footprint of a warehouse that burned down and was cleared some years ago.
Papers submitted by Bidwells in support of the application say the eight homes will see two blocks of four each facing Alpha Road and Common Road and backing on to each other.
The documents say the plan follows a similar housing bid approved in 1998 but never built.
The homes will see an entrance porch, toilet, and kitchen diner on the ground floor, with a living room and bathroom on the first, and two double bedrooms at the top.
They will all be affordable and managed by Saffron Homes.
A planning statement says the redevelopment of the derelict, "eyesore" site "will benefit the whole of the local community."
To view the plans and have your say visit the borough council's planning portal on its website.