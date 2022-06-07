Former village shop could be bulldozed for homes

Fletchers Mini Market in Ormesby St Margaret has closed and looks set to make way for four four-bedroom homes. - Credit: Liz Coates

New plans to sweep away a village shop and replace it with homes have been submitted.

Fletchers Mini Market in West Road, Ormesby St Margaret, closed during the pandemic.

There has been a shop on the site for decades, previously trading as Stonehouse Stores.

Fletchers Mini Market in Ormesby St Margaret has closed and looks destined to make way for four new homes. - Credit: Liz Coates

Plans to build four houses on the plot facing Wapping and the duck pond were first approved in 1988 and have been periodically renewed ever since.

The latest bid to renew outline consent is similar to previous applications but shows one home overlooking the pond creating "a pleasant outlook for the occupants."

In approving a previous scheme planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council noted the flint and brick shop had a positive impact on the character of the area, but that other buildings including a launderette were of limited aesthetic value.

Overall they decided the losses were acceptable.

In the new scheme garages have been increased in size to meet the current Norfolk County Council standards.

The village has two other convenience stores a Spar, a shop at the petrol station, as well as three farm shops.







