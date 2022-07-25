News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Renewed bid for estate of homes in A149 coastal village

Liz Coates

Published: 3:14 PM July 25, 2022
Badger Building has launched its second attempt for homes on the A149 Scratby Road in Scratby near Great Yarmouth.

A developer is renewing its bid to build new homes in a coastal village.

Lowestoft-based Badger Building is looking again at a slice of agricultural land in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth.

An earlier bid for 67 homes on former PYO fields on the main A149 was refused in November 2020 for a raft of reasons including being outside the development boundary, affecting coastal views, the loss of prime agricultural land, and proximity to Caister.

The green field in the centre of this Google Maps image is being targeted for homes by Badger Building. A previous application was refused in 2020.

Now it is asking to build 41 homes and says 14 of them will be "affordable".

The application includes 19 homes which have already won outline permission.

Documents submitted in support of the scheme say  the homes will be a mix of two, three, and four bedroom houses and bungalows.

The need for affordable homes has become "more acute" since the pandemic, the documents say, adding that Scratby is the only village within the borough with no council houses. 

Drawings show a "village green" fronting the A149 and "character areas" with roads with names like "The Street" and "The Lane."

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0546/F.

