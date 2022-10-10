Road chiefs raise concerns over PYO housing plans
- Credit: Google Maps
The highways authority has raised concerns over plans for 41 new homes on the site of a former pick-your-own field.
Dubbed Strawberry Fields the proposed development in Scratby is a trimmed back bid for 67 homes refused in November 2020.
The parish council has objected with safety concerns, impact on infrastructure, and loss of views among its list of reasons.
It also says the development is "uncharacteristic".
Norfolk County Council has raised a list of queries in relation to highways issues and is calling for a speed survey.
Its list of comments also takes issue with possible walking routes to school not being identified.
The letter goes on to make 12 numbered points, drilling down into individual driveways.
In response an agent for the developer has hit back at some of the claims tagging as "excessive" the request for a speed survey given the "significant amount" (14) of affordable homes and the fact that 19 of the 41 homes already have outline planning permission.
To view the plans visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0546/F.