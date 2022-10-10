News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Road chiefs raise concerns over PYO housing plans

Liz Coates

Published: 2:40 PM October 10, 2022
Bid for 41 new homes in Scratby near Great Yarmouth

Norfolk County Council's highways department has raised concerns over plans for 41 homes in Scratby on a former PYO field. - Credit: Google Maps

The highways authority has raised concerns over plans for 41 new homes on the site of a former pick-your-own field.

Dubbed Strawberry Fields the proposed development in Scratby is a trimmed back bid for 67 homes refused in November 2020.

The parish council has objected with safety concerns, impact on infrastructure, and loss of views among its list of reasons.

Bid for 41 homes in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth

The green field in the centre of this Google Maps image is being targeted for homes by Badger Building. A previous application was refused in 2020. - Credit: Google Maps

It also says the development is "uncharacteristic".

Norfolk County Council has raised a list of queries in relation to highways issues and is calling for a speed survey.

Its list of comments also takes issue with possible walking routes to school not being identified.

The letter goes on to make 12 numbered points, drilling down into individual driveways.

In response an agent for the developer has hit back at some of the claims tagging as "excessive" the request for a speed survey given the "significant amount" (14) of affordable homes and the fact that 19 of the 41 homes already have outline planning permission.

To view the plans visit Great Yarmouth  Borough Council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0546/F.


