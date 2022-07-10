Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
It needs a lot of work but for beach fans the location is perfect.
A two-bedroom cottage in the pretty village of Winterton is up for sale at auction with a guide price starting at £120,000.
Described as a period, semi-detached cottage in need of complete refurbishment Heatherdene has been vacant for many years.
On the plus side however it is down a pedestrian-only loke and within walking distance of Winterton beach described as "stunning and unspoilt."
It is said to be "of interest to cash buyers" and an "ideal permanent home, holiday let or second home."
The particulars state: "This two bedroom cottage is walking distance from a stunning, unspoilt beach.
"The property, which is not listed, has been vacant for a number of years and requires a comprehensive program of improvement to realise its full potential.
A video supporting the sale describes it as "a great project for a builder in a wonderful part of the world."
It is going under the hammer with Auction House East on Wednesday July 27, from 11am.