Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Heatherdene is for sale in Winterton. It is close to the beach but not close enough to have to worry about erosion according to the auction house that is selling it. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It needs a lot of work but for beach fans the location is perfect.

A two-bedroom cottage in the pretty village of Winterton is up for sale at auction with a guide price starting at £120,000.

No-one has lived in Heatherdene for years, but a buyer is now being sought to carry out a full renovation and 'put their stamp on it'. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Described as a period, semi-detached cottage in need of complete refurbishment Heatherdene has been vacant for many years.

On the plus side however it is down a pedestrian-only loke and within walking distance of Winterton beach described as "stunning and unspoilt."

The enclosed back garden at Heatherdene in Winterton which is for sale as a fixer upper. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It is said to be "of interest to cash buyers" and an "ideal permanent home, holiday let or second home."

The particulars state: "This two bedroom cottage is walking distance from a stunning, unspoilt beach.

Inside Heatherdene in Winterton which has not been lived in for years and needs full makeover to reach its potential. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

"The property, which is not listed, has been vacant for a number of years and requires a comprehensive program of improvement to realise its full potential.

A video supporting the sale describes it as "a great project for a builder in a wonderful part of the world."

There is a separate toilet and bathroom at Heatherdene in Winterton which is for sale. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It is going under the hammer with Auction House East on Wednesday July 27, from 11am.

There is a downstairs bathroom at Heatherdene in The Loke, Winterton. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

One of the bedrooms in a two-bed cottage in sought-after Winterton in Norfolk which is for sale. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A period cottage in Winterton needs a full renovation but does boast some period features. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The conservatory at Heatherdene which is for sale. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia



