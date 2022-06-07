News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Former shoe shop with planning permission for flats for sale

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:59 PM June 7, 2022
176 King Street Great Yarmouth is up for sale at auction.

176 King Street in Great Yarmouth is up for sale at auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A town centre shop once flanked by national high street names is up for sale

The former Stead and Simpson store at 176 King Street, in Great Yarmouth, is being sold at auction with a guide price of £140,000 to £160,000.

176 King Street Great Yarmouth is up for sale at auction.

The upper floors of 176 King Street have planning permission for residential flats. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It is described by Auction House East Anglia as "a prominent town centre shop which is now vacant and ready for immediate occupation".

The property has planning permission to convert the upper floors into two self contained apartments "which would add significant investment income" according to the listing.

176 King Street Great Yarmouth is up for sale at auction.

Inside 176 King Street in Great Yarmouth which is up for sale. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It comprises a ground floor sales area with side office and toilet. The first and second floors have a separate side access and have received planning approval for residential development. At present the upper floors provide basic storage.

176 King Street Great Yarmouth is up for sale at auction.

Inside 176 King Street which has planning permission for flats. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

As Stead and Simpson, and before that Shoe Zone, it was sandwiched between Thornton's and Adam's Kids. More recently the shop has had a series of identities including Vapez and Shakez, and Shabby Chiq.

It is due to go under the hammer on June 15.
 

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Bread and the shop

Great Yarmouth bakery has closed due to rising costs

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An Our Hire bus in Hemsby.

A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The Cinnamon Trust helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal ill

Dog walking appeal issued by animal charity

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Green light for holiday flats plan in former Sea Princess annexe

Hotel with 'very negative' Tripadvisor reviews gets go ahead for flats

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon