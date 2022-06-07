Former shoe shop with planning permission for flats for sale
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A town centre shop once flanked by national high street names is up for sale
The former Stead and Simpson store at 176 King Street, in Great Yarmouth, is being sold at auction with a guide price of £140,000 to £160,000.
It is described by Auction House East Anglia as "a prominent town centre shop which is now vacant and ready for immediate occupation".
The property has planning permission to convert the upper floors into two self contained apartments "which would add significant investment income" according to the listing.
It comprises a ground floor sales area with side office and toilet. The first and second floors have a separate side access and have received planning approval for residential development. At present the upper floors provide basic storage.
As Stead and Simpson, and before that Shoe Zone, it was sandwiched between Thornton's and Adam's Kids. More recently the shop has had a series of identities including Vapez and Shakez, and Shabby Chiq.
It is due to go under the hammer on June 15.