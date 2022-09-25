'Stunning' home which is 'perfect for hosting' hits the market
- Credit: Sowerbys
It started life as a village rectory in 1875 and in its time has also served as a country hotel and wedding venue.
Now, the former Amber Lodge in Upton, near Acle - now known as Cranleigh House - is for sale as a spacious family home, boasting a cellar billed as "ideal for cheese and wine parties".
The property, set amid undulating countryside, is for sale with Sowerbys for £1,250,000, and has eight bedrooms, seven en-suite.
The particulars say the house is flooded with "glorious natural light" and is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
The agents say: "The flow of the house works beautifully with a spacious sitting room which opens through to the fine dining room - perfect for large gatherings, with the current owners having played host to four family weddings here.
"If you want to escape the bustle of friends and family you can hide away in the snug or if it's work from home - there is a study ideal for this.
"Furthermore, if you really don't want to be found there is a great cellar; which aside from a game of hide and seek is perfect for housing your wine.
"Our clients have used it to host cheese and wine parties."
The kitchen is said to have been designed for day-to-day living as well as entertaining a host of guests and like the dining area and lounge is south facing meaning that all benefit from "glorious natural light."
The first floor accommodation has four en-suite bedrooms and a laundry room.
The top floor is said to make an ideal children's floor with a games' room, four further bedrooms and three en-suite toilets.
Outside the house is approached by a sweeping drive, with lawns to the front and side.
At the back there is a small covered area with a brick well. It comes with planning permission for a cart lodge/garaging.
The details add: "The current owners wanted a home which could accommodate a plentiful amount of friends and family - for which the outcome has been perfect."
PROPERTY FACTS
Upton, Norwich
Guide price: £1,250,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441
www.sowerbys.com