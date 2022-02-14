Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price

The same family occupied this house tucked away in Scratby for more than 100 years until the last occupant died, leaving no immediate relatives. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A run-down house in a seaside village attracted a flurry of bids to achieve a figure way beyond its auction guide price.

The detached property which had been in the same family for over 100 years drew a number of internet and telephone bidders who quickly eclipsed the estimated £375,000 price tag, the hammer falling at £534,000.

A spokesman for Auction House East Anglia said the plot in Beach Road, Scratby, was brimming with "potential" making it ideal for a family home set in large gardens, and equally ripe for redevelopment.

He said it generated "an excellent response" to become one of the surprise lots when it came up for sale on Wednesday February 9, the proceeds now set to be divided among some 17 relatives who had been identified after the owner died without leaving a will.

Auction House East Anglia held its first auction of the year on Wednesday, February 9, selling 42 out of 47 lots giving an 89pc success rate, and raising over £7m.

The former Energy Chinese restaurant in Trafalgar Square along Great Yarmouth's seafront has been sold at auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Sold at the same sale

A vacant restaurant with living accommodation above at 36 Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth sold for £193,000, almost doubling the guide price of £100,000.

1.54 acres of land with development potential next to a council car park off the High Street in Stalham sold for £276,000 (guide £250,000).

An end-terrace house requiring improvement off St Peters Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £76,000 (£50,000 to £60,000)

An adjoining mid-terrace house let producing £450 pcm (£5,400 pa) sold for £86,000 (£50,000 to £60,000).

A four-bedroom end terrace house in good decorative order off Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth sold for £120,000 (£110,000 to £130,000).

A five-story seafront bar, restaurant and hotel at 56 Marine Parade sold prior to the auction for £295,000.

Winners pub at the southern end of the Golden Mile in Great Yarmouth achieved bids of £450,000 but failed to meet its reserve. Any offers can be made through Auction House East Anglia.







