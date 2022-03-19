News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
If you have between £250,000 and £1m here's what you can buy in Gorleston

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM March 19, 2022
An Edwardian home with four bedrooms on Gorleston's Park Road is up for sale

An Edwardian home with four bedrooms on Gorleston's Park Road is up for sale - Credit: Darby & Liffen

We have looked at what £1m, £500,000 and £250,000 can buy you in Gorleston.

We have then compared the prices to five other resorts across the country to see what can be snapped up by homebuyers.

In the £1m region a home on Gorleston's Park Road could be yours for a guide price of £1.3m after being marketed by Darby & Liffen.

The spacious garden of the £1.3m home on Park Road in Gorleston

The spacious garden of the £1.3m home on Park Road in Gorleston - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The four-bedroom Edwardian detached property offers views clifftop views and has what is called "a superbly sized garden".

Great-Yarmouth based Bycroft was marketing two Gorleston properties in our £500,000 and £250,000 price ranges.

For £500,000 people could buy a new build four-bedroom home off Beccles Road. 

The new build home off Beccles Road in Gorleston

The new build home off Beccles Road in Gorleston - Credit: Bycroft

It comes with a spacious lounge, a double garage and a study, with Bycroft saying: "This property is an ideal family house providing spacious living throughout."

In the £250,000 range a semi-detached home in Durham Avenue was on offer for that price and higher.

In the £250,000 range a semi-detached home in Durham Avenue, Gorleston, was on offer

In the £250,000 range a semi-detached home in Durham Avenue, Gorleston, was on offer for that price and higher. - Credit: Bycroft

It has three bedrooms, double glazing and is said to be in a sought after location near shops and amenities.

BROADSTAIRS

Broadstairs on the Kentish coast has seven beaches and is described as being "a timeless family-friendly resort packed with beautiful bays and things to see and do".

Estate agent Wards was marketing three properties that could be compared in our £1m, £500,000 and £250,000 price ranges.

This home in Broadstairs in Kent can be yours for £975,000

This home in Broadstairs in Kent can be yours for £975,000 - Credit: Wards

For the £1m range Ward was marketing a five-bedroom detached "spacious family home" for £975,000. It has a double garage, four receptions, two en-suite bathrooms, a downstairs study and a conservatory and summer house.

In the £500,000 price bracket was a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale. It has a conservatory, off road parking and a shed with power said to be ideal for use as a home office. 

In the £500,000 price bracket was a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale in Broadstairs

In the £500,000 price bracket was a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale in Broadstairs - Credit: Ward

In the £250,000 range a two-bedroom home was up for sale that was said to be ideal for a first time buyer. It is close to bus routes and was in need of a full refurbishment.

BLACKPOOL

With its illuminations, tower and long seafront Blackpool can be as the "Great Yarmouth of the north".

In the top price bracket a home is being marketed by estate agent Duncan Raistrick for £825,000.

This property in Blackpool is on the market for £825,000

This property in Blackpool is on the market for £825,000 - Credit: Duncan Raistrick

It comes with four double bedrooms, four bathrooms and four receptions.

In the £500,000 bracket a four-bedroom home was for sale for that price. It had a lounge, living room, study and sun lounge, a utility room and one en-suite bedroom.

Finally in the £250,000 bracket a dormer bungalow could be snapped up by buyers. 

SANDBANKS, DORSET

Sandbanks is known as Millionaires' Row for the prices of its houses.

Famous residents include ex-Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, former Liverpool and Scotland international Graeme Souness and chef Rick Stein.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp lives in Sand Banks - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

The nearest to £1m was a four-bedroom property with a guide sale price of £1,250,000 and views of Poole Harbour.

Each room has its own bathroom and it comes with a double garage.

The nearest property to the £500,000 range was a three-bedroom property which has an asking price of £590,000. It was 240 metres away from scenic sandy beaches.

The cheapest property being marketed in the Poole area by Tailor Made Estate Agents was a bungalow worth £325,000. 


Eastbourne

The Sussex town is known for its tranquil nature and 19th century pier, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 2014.

A couple sun bathe in front of the burnt out remains of Eastbourne Pier, East Sussex, after a large

A couple sun bathe in front of the burnt out remains of Eastbourne Pier, East Sussex, after a large part of it was completely destroyed by fire. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A search on Rightmove in the £1m category finds you could buy you a penthouse over looking the town's quay for £950,000. It comes with four bedrooms and three sun terraces.

In the £500,000 bracket a home four-bedroom home with three reception rooms and off-street parking for four cars was available for £550,000.

Finally a two bedroom basement flat could be snapped up for £255,000.It comes with a front garden and a share in the freehold.

St Ives

With its cobbled streets and fishing harbour the Cornish town is a popular tourist destination in the summer months.

A £1m offer could end up with someone moving into an apartment overlooking the harbour. It has three bedrooms and one en-suite toilet.

In the £500,000 range a grade II listed cottage close to the beach with two bedrooms could end up as a dream home.

For the £250,000 price bracket people could snap up a two- bedroom apartment overlooking the harbour. 

