If you have between £250,000 and £1m here's what you can buy in Gorleston
We have looked at what £1m, £500,000 and £250,000 can buy you in Gorleston.
We have then compared the prices to five other resorts across the country to see what can be snapped up by homebuyers.
In the £1m region a home on Gorleston's Park Road could be yours for a guide price of £1.3m after being marketed by Darby & Liffen.
The four-bedroom Edwardian detached property offers views clifftop views and has what is called "a superbly sized garden".
Great-Yarmouth based Bycroft was marketing two Gorleston properties in our £500,000 and £250,000 price ranges.
For £500,000 people could buy a new build four-bedroom home off Beccles Road.
It comes with a spacious lounge, a double garage and a study, with Bycroft saying: "This property is an ideal family house providing spacious living throughout."
In the £250,000 range a semi-detached home in Durham Avenue was on offer for that price and higher.
It has three bedrooms, double glazing and is said to be in a sought after location near shops and amenities.
BROADSTAIRS
Broadstairs on the Kentish coast has seven beaches and is described as being "a timeless family-friendly resort packed with beautiful bays and things to see and do".
Estate agent Wards was marketing three properties that could be compared in our £1m, £500,000 and £250,000 price ranges.
For the £1m range Ward was marketing a five-bedroom detached "spacious family home" for £975,000. It has a double garage, four receptions, two en-suite bathrooms, a downstairs study and a conservatory and summer house.
In the £500,000 price bracket was a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale. It has a conservatory, off road parking and a shed with power said to be ideal for use as a home office.
In the £250,000 range a two-bedroom home was up for sale that was said to be ideal for a first time buyer. It is close to bus routes and was in need of a full refurbishment.
BLACKPOOL
With its illuminations, tower and long seafront Blackpool can be as the "Great Yarmouth of the north".
In the top price bracket a home is being marketed by estate agent Duncan Raistrick for £825,000.
It comes with four double bedrooms, four bathrooms and four receptions.
In the £500,000 bracket a four-bedroom home was for sale for that price. It had a lounge, living room, study and sun lounge, a utility room and one en-suite bedroom.
Finally in the £250,000 bracket a dormer bungalow could be snapped up by buyers.
SANDBANKS, DORSET
Sandbanks is known as Millionaires' Row for the prices of its houses.
Famous residents include ex-Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, former Liverpool and Scotland international Graeme Souness and chef Rick Stein.
The nearest to £1m was a four-bedroom property with a guide sale price of £1,250,000 and views of Poole Harbour.
Each room has its own bathroom and it comes with a double garage.
The nearest property to the £500,000 range was a three-bedroom property which has an asking price of £590,000. It was 240 metres away from scenic sandy beaches.
The cheapest property being marketed in the Poole area by Tailor Made Estate Agents was a bungalow worth £325,000.
Eastbourne
The Sussex town is known for its tranquil nature and 19th century pier, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 2014.
A search on Rightmove in the £1m category finds you could buy you a penthouse over looking the town's quay for £950,000. It comes with four bedrooms and three sun terraces.
In the £500,000 bracket a home four-bedroom home with three reception rooms and off-street parking for four cars was available for £550,000.
Finally a two bedroom basement flat could be snapped up for £255,000.It comes with a front garden and a share in the freehold.
St Ives
With its cobbled streets and fishing harbour the Cornish town is a popular tourist destination in the summer months.
A £1m offer could end up with someone moving into an apartment overlooking the harbour. It has three bedrooms and one en-suite toilet.
In the £500,000 range a grade II listed cottage close to the beach with two bedrooms could end up as a dream home.
For the £250,000 price bracket people could snap up a two- bedroom apartment overlooking the harbour.