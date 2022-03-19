If you have between £250,000 and £1m here's what you can buy in Gorleston

An Edwardian home with four bedrooms on Gorleston's Park Road is up for sale - Credit: Darby & Liffen

We have looked at what £1m, £500,000 and £250,000 can buy you in Gorleston.

We have then compared the prices to five other resorts across the country to see what can be snapped up by homebuyers.

In the £1m region a home on Gorleston's Park Road could be yours for a guide price of £1.3m after being marketed by Darby & Liffen.

The spacious garden of the £1.3m home on Park Road in Gorleston - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The four-bedroom Edwardian detached property offers views clifftop views and has what is called "a superbly sized garden".

Great-Yarmouth based Bycroft was marketing two Gorleston properties in our £500,000 and £250,000 price ranges.

For £500,000 people could buy a new build four-bedroom home off Beccles Road.

The new build home off Beccles Road in Gorleston - Credit: Bycroft

It comes with a spacious lounge, a double garage and a study, with Bycroft saying: "This property is an ideal family house providing spacious living throughout."

In the £250,000 range a semi-detached home in Durham Avenue was on offer for that price and higher.

In the £250,000 range a semi-detached home in Durham Avenue, Gorleston, was on offer for that price and higher. - Credit: Bycroft

It has three bedrooms, double glazing and is said to be in a sought after location near shops and amenities.

BROADSTAIRS

Broadstairs on the Kentish coast has seven beaches and is described as being "a timeless family-friendly resort packed with beautiful bays and things to see and do".

Estate agent Wards was marketing three properties that could be compared in our £1m, £500,000 and £250,000 price ranges.

This home in Broadstairs in Kent can be yours for £975,000 - Credit: Wards

For the £1m range Ward was marketing a five-bedroom detached "spacious family home" for £975,000. It has a double garage, four receptions, two en-suite bathrooms, a downstairs study and a conservatory and summer house.

In the £500,000 price bracket was a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale. It has a conservatory, off road parking and a shed with power said to be ideal for use as a home office.

In the £500,000 price bracket was a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale in Broadstairs - Credit: Ward

In the £250,000 range a two-bedroom home was up for sale that was said to be ideal for a first time buyer. It is close to bus routes and was in need of a full refurbishment.

BLACKPOOL

With its illuminations, tower and long seafront Blackpool can be as the "Great Yarmouth of the north".

In the top price bracket a home is being marketed by estate agent Duncan Raistrick for £825,000.

This property in Blackpool is on the market for £825,000 - Credit: Duncan Raistrick

It comes with four double bedrooms, four bathrooms and four receptions.

In the £500,000 bracket a four-bedroom home was for sale for that price. It had a lounge, living room, study and sun lounge, a utility room and one en-suite bedroom.

Finally in the £250,000 bracket a dormer bungalow could be snapped up by buyers.

SANDBANKS, DORSET

Sandbanks is known as Millionaires' Row for the prices of its houses.

Famous residents include ex-Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, former Liverpool and Scotland international Graeme Souness and chef Rick Stein.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp lives in Sand Banks - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

The nearest to £1m was a four-bedroom property with a guide sale price of £1,250,000 and views of Poole Harbour.

Each room has its own bathroom and it comes with a double garage.

The nearest property to the £500,000 range was a three-bedroom property which has an asking price of £590,000. It was 240 metres away from scenic sandy beaches.

The cheapest property being marketed in the Poole area by Tailor Made Estate Agents was a bungalow worth £325,000.





Eastbourne

The Sussex town is known for its tranquil nature and 19th century pier, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 2014.

A couple sun bathe in front of the burnt out remains of Eastbourne Pier, East Sussex, after a large part of it was completely destroyed by fire. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A search on Rightmove in the £1m category finds you could buy you a penthouse over looking the town's quay for £950,000. It comes with four bedrooms and three sun terraces.

In the £500,000 bracket a home four-bedroom home with three reception rooms and off-street parking for four cars was available for £550,000.

Finally a two bedroom basement flat could be snapped up for £255,000.It comes with a front garden and a share in the freehold.

St Ives

With its cobbled streets and fishing harbour the Cornish town is a popular tourist destination in the summer months.

A £1m offer could end up with someone moving into an apartment overlooking the harbour. It has three bedrooms and one en-suite toilet.

In the £500,000 range a grade II listed cottage close to the beach with two bedrooms could end up as a dream home.

For the £250,000 price bracket people could snap up a two- bedroom apartment overlooking the harbour.