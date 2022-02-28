Inspector backs refusal of 'alien' extension to cottage

A Government planning inspector has dismissed an appeal against the refusal of Great Yarmouth Borough Council to allow a single storey extension to the front of a former fisherman's cottage in Winterton. - Credit: Google Maps

A planning inspector has backed a local authority decision to refuse a front extension to a seaside cottage.

Conservationists said they had concerns about adding an entrance porch and kitchen/diner to the front of Stone's Throw Cottage in North Market Road, Winterton.

They said the historic building contributed to the character of the area and they preferred to see something that related better to the scale of the cottage which had been used as a holiday let.

An appeal statement said a bigger property could create a permanent home and that as a terrace with nothing at the back there was no other way of extending.

It said the conservation officer did not object to the principal, but there was discussion about the roof as well as "confusing" advice about two designs put forward.

The government planning inspector however dismissed the appeal saying while neighbouring cottages had single-storey extensions they were small.

The proposed structure, and particularly the way the roof was cut away to allow for the windows, created an "alien roof profile" and failed to preserve the character and appearance of the area.