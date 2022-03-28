Work suspended at former Pontins following collapse of lender

Neighbours noted a lack of activity and a security van outside the former Pontins holiday camp which is being redeveloped. - Credit: Liz Coates

The transformation of a former Pontins holiday site into residential homes has stalled after a commercial lender collapsed into administration, the site's owner has said.

Graham Avery, the owner and director of Pine Developments which has reportedly borrowed around £10m to redevelop the site in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth, said he was "incredibly frustrated" at the turn of events and working hard to find a solution.

Graham Avery, the businessman behind The Pines in Hemsby, says he is working hard to get everything up and running there again. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Avery said the issue revolved around the collapse of a lender it had borrowed money from.

"I am just trying to sort out all the ramifications," he said.

"It would appear that the lender borrowed money to lend to me.

Drone images are giving a new perspective on progress at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemby, now called The Pines - a mixed-use development featuring holiday and residential accommodation and leisure facilities and shops. - Credit: Luke Martin

"We found out from the Land Registry that they made an application for a charge on The Pines.

"Lawyers are looking into it because they should not be doing that.

"And now they have gone into administration that could cascade down to The Pines

Bruce Hart of the Paul Robinson Partnership inside one of the quadrangles at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"I am really frustrated so I am suspending it for a bit until I know what is going on.

"I sincerely hope it will be temporary.

"It is a fantastic development and it is going really, really well and I do not want any interruptions on it."

People noticed a lack of activity at the site at the end of last week, reporting a security van with dogs stationed outside.

Balcony view from one of the newly refurbished chalets at the former Pontins site in Hemsby, The Pines. - Credit: Denise Bradley

An investigation by this newspaper in August last year revealed Pine Developments purchased the former Pontins site on February 19, 2019, for £4,000,000.

Old chalet blocks at the former Pontins in Hemsby ready to be remodelled into new homes. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Under the plans the 22-acre site will host 276 homes, including 88 holiday units.

There will also be a convenience store, three small shop units, a public pool, and leisure centre.

A month ago Mr Avery said work was progressing well and that they were looking forward to welcoming the first homeowners on site.

Open plan living is a feature of some of the chalets at the former Pontins in Hemsby. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The park closed in 2008 and is being remodelled in a way that re-uses the chalets and cuts the carbon footprint.

Three-bed homes already completed on the site are being advertised for sale for £255,000 the property particulars hailing The Pines redevelopment as bringing "beautifully designed residential and holiday homes to this already stunning coastal setting".