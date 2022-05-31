It's a snip! Shop for sale as barber retires after 44 years

Hair for Men at 20 Broad Row, a successful barber's shop in Great Yarmouth, is going under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on June 15. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three-storey building in Great Yarmouth's historic urban heart is up for sale.

Hair for Men has occupied the ground floor of 20 Broad Row for 44 years but is going under the hammer at auction as its owner hangs up his scissors and steps into retirement.

A note on the door thanks his patrons for their support and good wishes over the years and cites "the current situation" as among reasons for the closure.

The Grade II-listed building is being sold by Auction House East Anglia on June 15 with of guide price of between £80,000 and £100,000.

It comprises a downstairs salon, outside courtyard with a lean-to outbuilding leading to a 15th century cellar.

Rear access is via Stonecutters Way, although there could be potential to flip the building and have the front facing the street there, the auction house says.

Bryan Baxter, for the auction house, said the two upper floors would be ideal for flats or a duplex apartment.

He added it had previously been a butchers shop, and had been a very successful business for the current owner.

To view the listing visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk.

