Charity shop building sold amid 'keen interest'

Liz Coates

Published: 10:21 AM December 20, 2021
Salvation Army shop building for sale Great Yarmouth

A commercial premises in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has sold at auction. - Credit: Clive Emson

A commercial property in the heart of Great Yarmouth has sold at auction for £155,000. 

The premises at 167 King Street was among 127 lots being offered by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson across southern England. 

Paul Bridgeman, regional director and auctioneer, said: “We anticipated keen interest from investors and that proved to be the case, with a £155,000 purchase price. 

 “The ground floor shop premises is let and the upper parts, which were formerly a solicitor’s office, may offer potential for re-letting or conversion to residential, subject to planning permissions.

"However, we are not privy to any plans the new owner may or may not have.” 

He added: “The building is part-let at £12,000 per annum on a commercial lease to the Salvation Army and the upper parts are currently used as additional storage by the organisation under a licence agreement, but will be vacated by January.” 

  


