£3m council new builds in Yarmouth on track for 2023 completion

Eighteen new council homes in Great Yarmouth are on track for their June 2023 completion date as the exteriors are almost complete.

The installation of the timber frames has been completed around the three separate buildings of the £3m Jubilee Court development by Beach Coach station.

The timber frames have been installed and most of the roofs have been tiled at Jubilee Court, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Brickwork has also started around the 18 flats, which are named in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and solar panels have been installed.

Two of the three blocks have had their roofs tiled, while the third block's roof is expected to be completed shortly.

Jubilee Court will contain 18 one-bedroom homes that are 50sqm each and are designed for two people. There will also be a shared garden and a parking area for residents.

The third block of Jubilee Court (right) is currently having its roof tiled. - Credit: James Weeds

It is said to be the "biggest expansion" of the borough council's housing stock in almost 20 years.

Construction began in May, and the flats are expected to be ready by June 2023.

The £3m development is being supported with funding from the government's Brownfield Land Release Fund and Homes England.