Planners say school homes plan should be thrown out

The former Edward Worlledge school in Lichfield Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid to build nine homes on the site of a former Great Yarmouth school has been recommended for refusal by planners.

Hammond Property Developments wants to construct the homes on part of the former Edward Worlledge School site off Lichfield Road.

The bid comprises six three-storey homes and three flats above additional garage space.

The plan is due to be discussed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee on Tuesday night.

Planning officers have recommended the bid be refused on several grounds, including poor design, the homes would be an overdevelopment that does not enhance the local character of the area and there is a lack of affordable housing provision.

Planning papers also show neighbours have sent in a flurry of objections, including concerns the three-storey homes would dominate the area.

Two buildings, part of the original Edward Worlledge School built in 1906, had been sold by the neighbouring East Coast College last year.