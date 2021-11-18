School homes plan decision in Great Yarmouth is deferred

The former Edward Worlledge school on Lichfield Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

A decision on whether nine homes should be built on the site of a former Great Yarmouth school has been deferred.

Hammond Property Developments wants to construct the homes on part of the former Edward Worlledge School site off Lichfield Road.

Its plans for six three-storey homes and three flats above additional garage space were due to be voted on by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee, but a decision was deferred.

The council says it was deferred as the applicant has put in further details about its new homes scheme which needs to be assessed.

Planning officers had recommended the planning application be refused on several grounds, including poor design, overdevelopment and a lack of affordable housing provision.

Neighbours have also sent in objections, including concerns the three-storey homes would dominate the area.

Two buildings, part of the original Edward Worlledge School built in 1906, had been sold by the neighbouring East Coast College last year.

