School homes plan decision in Great Yarmouth is deferred
- Credit: Google Maps
A decision on whether nine homes should be built on the site of a former Great Yarmouth school has been deferred.
Hammond Property Developments wants to construct the homes on part of the former Edward Worlledge School site off Lichfield Road.
Its plans for six three-storey homes and three flats above additional garage space were due to be voted on by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee, but a decision was deferred.
The council says it was deferred as the applicant has put in further details about its new homes scheme which needs to be assessed.
Planning officers had recommended the planning application be refused on several grounds, including poor design, overdevelopment and a lack of affordable housing provision.
Neighbours have also sent in objections, including concerns the three-storey homes would dominate the area.
Two buildings, part of the original Edward Worlledge School built in 1906, had been sold by the neighbouring East Coast College last year.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Moment stunned people smuggler arrested by police
- 2 'A weight off my shoulders' - Man's joy as driving licence finally arrives
- 3 Property spotlight: See inside unique seaside five-bed on sale for £450,000
- 4 Bid for 665 homes 'cannot be stopped' councillor says
- 5 Mental health hospital ward closes to new patients
- 6 Investigation launched after blaze at former cafe
- 7 How Great Yarmouth people smuggling gang were brought to justice
- 8 Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil
- 9 Gang who tried to smuggle 69 migrants into Norfolk coast convicted
- 10 Police patrol Yarmouth areas where people feel less safe