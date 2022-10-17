Retrospective HMO bid for house sold at auction for £140,000

The end-of-terrace house in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, which is applying for retrospective planning permission to become an HMO. - Credit: Google Maps

A house sold at auction is bidding for retrospective permission to be used as a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

The five-bedroom, three-storey house in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, is asking the local authority for a change of use.

Planners say the house is in a predominantly self-contained residential area and that granting it would not "imbalance" the mix of housing or lead to any property being "sandwiched" between HMOs.

Although the bid does not state the proposed number of residents, officials say it has the capacity to house nine or more tenants from two or more households meaning it could qualify as a "large HMO", approved under a different use.

As a standard HMO it could only accommodate six people.

The property was sold as an HMO by Auction House East Anglia for £140,000 in July.

It was described as having five letting rooms, one en-suite, generating an annual income of £15,600, and as "requiring some improvement".

The council says it needs more information before making its decision.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0845/CU.