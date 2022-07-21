Town centre shop building back under the hammer

176 King Street in Great Yarmouth is up for sale at auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A town centre shop building with the possibility of housing two flats is back up for auction.

The former Shoe Zone store at 176 King Street, in Great Yarmouth, will be going back under the hammer with a guide price of £140,000 on July 27.

The shop, which sits between Kierran's Home Store and GY Shawarma, is described by Auction House East Anglia as "a prominent town centre shop which is now vacant and ready for immediate occupation".

The property has planning permission to convert the upper floors into two self contained apartments "which would add significant investment income," according to the listing.

The property has a ground floor commercial area with side office and toilet. The first and second floors have a separate side access and have received planning approval for residential development. At present, the upper floors provide basic storage.

Recently the shop was 2nd Clothing, which sold clothes for £2 and under. Before its latest identity, the shop was Shabby Chiq and Vapez and Shakez.

It had been up for auction last month.