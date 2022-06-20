Former pub site up for sale as plans for ten luxury flats agreed

The former Suspension Bridge pub, Great Yarmouth, in 2017. It was demolished in October 2021. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The site of a landmark pub in Great Yarmouth is up for sale for £650,000.

The Suspension Bridge pub was cleared from Bridge Road in October last year, as plans were submitted for ten luxury flats, including two penthouses.

The Suspension Bridge pub, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council gave the go-ahead for the four-storey scheme on May 31 saying it chimed with a raft of policies related to housing and improving the waterfront area.

The bid had drawn concerns about parking, and criticism from an architect who said the proposed building was "unimaginative" in such a prominent gateway location and that a shaded north side would lead to inhabitants living "grey" lives.

Machinery at work on the site of the former Suspension Bridge pub. It's demolition has aroused local interest and seen a Lacons' falcon stolen from the site. - Credit: Liz Coates

Estate agents Minors and Brady say the site offers a "brilliant development opportunity" in the UK's third most desired seaside destination.

They say the proposed "unique, luxury flats" would offer "stunning river views of the Bure" in a prime location close to the train station and main A47.

A bid for seven flats was previously approved in 2018 and the pub was put up for sale at online auction with a guide price of £150,000 to £200,000 in January 2021.

The sales details say each two-bedroom flat has been carefully thought out and planned to give residents maximum living space and comfort with a personal balcony affording "peaceful fresh air straight from the flat."

There is said to be ample parking.

(1of1) Copy pic for Mercury - Copy pic of the Suspension Bridge disaster in Gt. Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Archant

The Suspension Bridge pub remembered the town's biggest tragedy in its name when an earlier bridge collapsed in 1845, killing 79 people.

Reportedly, they were craning to see a clown called Nelson sitting in a barrel and being pulled down-river by four geese in a promotional stunt for the circus.

Hundreds of people, mostly children, gathered on the suspension bridge over the river Bure to see the spectacle before it collapsed under the weight of the crowd.

Records show there had been a pub on the site for at least 100 years.

To view the plans for the ten flats visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal quoting reference 06/21/0638/F.

To speak to the agent Minors and Brady call 01493 493244.