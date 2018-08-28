A place in the sun? Turn your dream of a sun-drenched bolthole into a reality

Thousands of people are using lifetime mortages to buy homes in the sun Franck-Boston

This week, Peter Sharkey looks at why thousands of people are using lifetime mortgages to buy a home in the sun.

Weather-wise, it’s been an extraordinarily mild year. Remember those summer barbeques; swimming in the sea; those long balmy nights when sitting outside enjoying a drink became the nation’s norm?

Of course, we’ll probably pay heavily for a year of unprecedented warmth with a prolonged, cheerless period of corresponding cold. Soon, as winter bites, the central heating will be on full (all day), while preparing to go out will take an extra five minutes as we wrap in scarves, hats, gloves and sturdy footwear.

Britain’s yo-yo weather, which manages to combine unpredictable summers with often bitter winters has long acted as an incentive for many to bid au revoir and escape to sunnier climes, either on a permanent or semi-permanent basis. Those of us left behind look on, harbouring a quiet admiration for the departing family’s willingness to take the plunge, a sense that becomes more acute each time one of their incoming emails remind us that the weather in the Mediterranean or the Gulf of Mexico is significantly better than Blighty.

Owning a place abroad was once a dream which required a chunky Lottery or Premium Bond win if it were to become a reality. Nowadays, however, an increasing number of people no longer need to leave matters to chance; instead, they take out a lifetime mortgage, the country’s most popular method of releasing equity from your home.

If you’ve read about equity release – and it’s been difficult to avoid the product’s burgeoning popularity among the over-55s – the probability is you’ve been told lots about tax-free cash, refurbishing your home, or even buying a place overseas with the proceeds, but there isn’t much information regarding lifetime mortgages. So, what is a lifetime mortgage?

‘Lifetime mortgage’ is simply the label given to a loan which allows you to unlock a percentage of your property wealth, tax-free, while retaining full ownership of your home.

There are hundreds of different mortgages, each suitable for different groups, from first time buyers to property investors, but lifetime mortgages, available to the over-55s, are unique because once the funds are received by the homeowner, there are no requirements to make monthly payments.

As you would expect, this particular characteristic adds to the mortgage’s appeal. However, should you be considering equity release, it’s important that your lifetime mortgage is taken out with an Equity Release Council (ERC) approved lender. Why? Because mortgages provided by these lenders contain a hugely important feature: a no-negative-equity guarantee.

What does this mean? In a nutshell, it means you will never owe more than the value of your home and cannot, therefore, lumber your heirs with a lifetime mortgage debt.

“Once people are told of this important safeguard, it puts their mind at rest,” says Rob Brennan, a director of The Right Equity Release Ltd, one of the UK’s largest equity release brokers. “We only deal with approved lenders because it means we can assure people that their heirs will never be on the hook for a mortgage debt,” adds Mr Brennan.

The peace of mind that comes built-in to an ERC-approved lifetime mortgage has encouraged thousands of folks to buy their sun-soaked holiday bolthole.

Mr Brennan tells of how one couple, who identified a “wonderful apartment” while on holiday, were initially a little unsure about equity release. They voiced their concerns when they met with an adviser who explained how the process worked, discussed the full range of plans on offer and produced a personalised illustration which took account of the couple’s current financial situation and how it might change by releasing equity.

Suitably assured, the pair found they were able to buy their dream apartment in western Spain at a sizable discount after noting an advantage of equity release which is occasionally overlooked. Once the lifetime mortgage formalities were completed and the funds transferred to their bank account, they were effectively cash buyers, a position they put to good use when negotiating the purchase of their Spanish bolthole.

“The wide range of lifetime mortgage plans currently on the market invariably means there is a suitable solution for most homeowners,” concludes Mr Brennan. Good news for those of us preparing to wrap up warm as winter closes in and thoughts turn to sunnier climes.

