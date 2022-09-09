Official timetable for mourning set out for Great Yarmouth

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth ll came to Great Yarmouth-the first visit to the town by a reigning monarch since 1916. Dated August 1985 Photograph C10731 - Credit: Archant

Plans have been set out detailing Great Yarmouth's official timetable for mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8).

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says its protocols link with the Norfolk-wide and national arrangements for mourning, with formal ceremonies and opportunities for the public to pay their respects.

Book of condolence and floral tributes

Members of the public can sign a civic book of condolence in the Atrium at the town hall from Friday, September 9, until and including the day before the funeral. The book will be open for signing daily between 10am and 4pm. An online book of condolence is available on the Royal Family's website.

The public are welcome to lay floral tributes outside the front of the town hall.

Graham Plant, the mayor of Great Yarmouth, will send a letter of condolence to the new Sovereign on behalf of the borough.

There is also a book of condolence at Great Yarmouth Minster.

Proclamation

On Sunday (September 11) the public will be invited to witness the mayor read the official proclamation, announcing the accession of a new sovereign to the throne, outside the town hall, although timings are to be confirmed.

Proclamations will previously have taken place across the capitals of the United Kingdom on Saturday.

To mark the proclamation of the new monarch at St James's Palace, the Union Flag outside the town hall will be raised to full mast at on Saturday.

The flag will be flown at full mast until the next day, when it will be returned to half-mast until the day after the funeral.

Civic service at Great Yarmouth Minster

A civic service of remembrance will be held at Great Yarmouth Minster on Sunday, 18 September; timings to be confirmed. The public are invited to join civic dignitaries at this service. Attendees should wear dark clothing.

There will also be a two minute silence led by the mayor at 11am at the Minster on the day of the funeral, expected to be Monday, September 19.

Other mourning arrangements

As a mark of respect, the Union Flag outside the town hall will fly at half-mast until the day after the funeral, except for during the period of proclamation.

In accordance with protocols, the mayor will not wear the civic chain of office during the period of public mourning, up to and including the day of the funeral. Instead, the mayor will wear a badge of office on a black neck ribbon. The borough's mace has been tied with a black ribbon.

Cancellation of events and meetings

The core work of the council to support the people of the borough continues at this time, but the following public events and council meetings have been cancelled or postponed:

Heritage Open Day events at the town hall, September 10 and 11

Housing and neighbourhoods committee, September 12

Environment committee, September 13

Afternoon tea dance at the town hall, September 14

Licensing committee, September 14

Economic development committee, September 19.

Other events and council services may also change.



