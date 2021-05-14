Popular tea room to reopen on the Broads

Published: 1:00 PM May 14, 2021

Tea on the terrace at How Hill - Credit: Richard Batson

A well-known Broads study centre is welcoming visitors to have tea on the terrace this summer.

Next month, How Hill's popular tea room will reopen, but in the landmark house for the charity-run centre.

Cuppas, cold drinks, and a range of home-made snacks will be served in two signature rooms, as well as new outdoor seating on a refurbished patio with views over the River Ant and marshes.

Director Simon Partridge said: “Moving it into the house will give us extra space to host more people in covid-safe surroundings.

"Additionally, as it will be near the kitchen, we will be providing light lunches, as well as our home-made cakes and sandwiches."

Some of the scenery at How Hill. - Credit: Archant

June will also see the return of the centre’s resident wherry, Hathor, at its moorings.

Two outdoor drama shows by the Pantaloons (Pride and Prejudice July 11, and The Tempest August 22) are being organised by the Friends of How Hill who recently donated £6,500 towards the patio revamp.

“All these events will help subsidise our core education work, which has been affected by the recent lockdowns.”

The centre has hosted school visits to study nature and local history for more than 50 years.

School day visits are not expected to restart until the autumn, while group stays are unlikely to resume before January 2022.

Director Simon Partridge believes "How Hill will go from strength to strength.” - Credit: Archant

Plans to convert the centre’s bedrooms to provide en suite facilities are also progressing.

The scheme will reduce the number of rooms from 13 to 12 and beds from 46 to 40.

However Mr Partridge said the project will “futureproof” the venue not just for Covid, but for re-energising its appeal to adult groups staying for breaks including social and natural history and crafts.

It will be paid for thanks to a generous legacy a few years ago, along with grants, loans and future fundraising.

Mr Partridge added: “It has been a tough year, but I am very optimistic about the future.

"How Hill is now in an exciting phase and will go from strength to strength.”

For details of the tea room reopening date and opening times, and Pantaloons shows, please visit the website https://howhilltrust.org.uk/