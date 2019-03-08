Search

How Great Yarmouth is becoming 'an uncomfortable place' for criminals

PUBLISHED: 13:37 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 18 July 2019

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

In seven weeks a single police team has been so successful in disrupting organised crime that the town it targets is becoming "an uncomfortable place" to deal drugs or carry weapons.

Officers in Great Yarmouth have made more than 35 arrests and seized 25 vehicles as part of Operation Moonshot. Picture: Norfolk PoliceOfficers in Great Yarmouth have made more than 35 arrests and seized 25 vehicles as part of Operation Moonshot. Picture: Norfolk Police

Under Operation Moonshot East police have made over 100 arrests, seized 56 vehicles and criminal property worth over £55,000.

The operation aims to disrupt criminals and protect communities around the resort's road networks using a variety of techniques including number-plate technology and intelligence.

MORE: Operation Moonshot: How police are disrupting organised crime on our borders

Criminals have been arrested for offences including the supply of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of offensive weapons, theft, assault, and driving under the influence of drugs.

One incident resulted in two arrests after police recovered class A drugs with a street value of almost £30,000.

Sgt Nicholas Tungatt said: "We are making Great Yarmouth an uncomfortable place for those using the roads to commit crime.

"We have had a phenomenal start and the team are looking forward to more successes.

"The team are working hard to disrupt criminals and protect communities around Great Yarmouth's road networks pro-actively"

If you have any information about those committing crime call 101 or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

MORE: 'Ring of steel' tightens as police operation launches in Great Yarmouth



