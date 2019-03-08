Seven of the best seaside regeneration efforts according to a House of Lords report

Brighton is being held up by the House of Lords report as a turnaround town Picture: VisitBrighton visitbrighton.com

A report from the House of Lords looking into the mounting economic problems in seaside towns found some regeneration success to trumpet.

The Grade II*-listed, timber-framed Scenic Railway at Dreamland Amusement Park in Margate, Kent, as crowds flocked to the reopening of the seaside amusement park following a 12-year campaign and an £18 million restoration. The Grade II*-listed, timber-framed Scenic Railway at Dreamland Amusement Park in Margate, Kent, as crowds flocked to the reopening of the seaside amusement park following a 12-year campaign and an £18 million restoration.

Having travelled around the UK looking for solutions, it unpacked some top tips from its suitcase.

Here are some of the successes highlighted:

Brighton - the UK’s most successful seaside community, but it was not always this way.

Now a city it clawed its way of the doldrums by creating a diverse economy.

It is a model of reinvention that is not available to all, being well-connected to London, the South East, airports and boasting two universities bringing 35,000 young people to the seaside.

It is described as an “attractive place to form and grow a business” with seafront attractions and the new i360 viewing tower.

The key is said to be education, 50pc of working adults have a degree, and a strong events programme.

Bournemouth – similar to Brighton in that it has a university and a glorious seafront.

A booming conference trade and spin-offs from the academic world make it a very pleasant place to live and visit, the report says.

Blackpool – has been working hard to turn around its fortunes with a revamped seafront and trams, investment in hotels, and a direct rail link to London.

It is at the top of the seaside leader board by visitor nights with 19m, followed by Brighton which sees 11m and Bournemouth with 10m.

However serious deprivation still exists and a focus on tourism may have hindered regeneration efforts.

New Brighton on the Wirral - the Victoria Quarter is taking shape and showing potential. The effort chimes with the idea of finding a unique selling point. The retail, and food-and-drink offer in affordable units aims to create a cluster effect and is being tipped as something others could emulate.

Margate - Dreamland, Britain’s oldest seaside pleasure park reopened in 2015 following an £18m cash injection, but failed within a year. It rose again after a second £25m overhaul and is broadly considered a success.

Also the Turner Contemporary which opened in 2011 has received 2.9m visits and generated £68m to the local economy, with culture and the arts being one of the suggested ways forward.

Morecambe – the Cornwall based charity behind the Eden Project is looking to site its Eden Project North in the town focusing on the marine life of Morecambe Bay. The development is tipped as major driver for regeneration.

Folkestone – a new creative quarter has become a “community of choice” for a range of artists studios, retailer and businesses.

Finally, find a regional delicacy that will put you on the map like a Cromer crab or Whistable oyster, the report says.