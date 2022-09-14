How to be a scare actor at a Yarmouth theme park this Halloween

Fairground Frights is coming back this Halloween. And event organisers are looking for more people to join the cast of scare actors. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

If you get a thrill scaring strangers all in the name of Halloween then now is your chance to get paid for the privilege.

Fairground Frights is returning to Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach and event organisers are looking for people with a flair for scares to join this year's "spooktacular" event.

Taking place between October 26 and October 30, Fairground Frights is Pleasure Beach's annual Halloween special, which sees scary clowns and creepy ghouls roaming the theme park adding a sense of dread to guests' experience.

The event won the award of Best Scare Zone and Roaming Actors at the 2021 ScareCON. - Credit: Pleasure Beach

The terrifying event beat Alton Towers in winning awards for Best Scare Zone and Roaming Characters at ScareCON 2021 - the European awards for companies that work within the scare industry.

This year, 35 professional scare actors will be coming to the Pleasure Beach, and the theme park is looking for more people from the area to get involved.

For those who think they have what it takes to be a professional scare actor, auditions will be on September 26, with rehearsals beginning on October 24.

Fairground Frights will be held at the Pleasure Beach nightly from October 26 until October 30. - Credit: TMS Media

Applicants are to send their details to fairgroundfrights@gmail.com by September 24.

Visit www.pleasure-beach.co.uk for more information.