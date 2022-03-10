How to get hold of your £150 Government energy rebate

People are seeing huge hikes in energy bills since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To help the Government is handing out £150 to households which local authorities have been asked to distribute - Credit: PA

Thousands of residents in and around Great Yarmouth who qualify for the government’s £150 energy rebate are being urged to check how they will receive their money.

People living in properties rated in council tax bands rated A to D are eligible for the one-off payment which the government has introduced to help people with rising energy costs.

Councils will pay the money into people’s bank accounts, rather than take it off council tax bills.

This means people who already pay their council tax by direct debit will get the money automatically next month.

For anyone who pays by another method, the council will need their bank account details.

Residents should wait to hear from the council during April to share these details - there is no need to contact the council in advance, just watch out for your application form in the post.

The council has issued the following tips for council tax payers:

Check if you are eligible for the payment: to qualify for the rebate you must be in a property rated in council tax bands A to D, and not be a second home or empty property. Check your band online at www.gov.uk/council-tax-bands or see your printed council tax bill

Make sure you pay your council tax by direct debit: you can sign up online at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/directdebitform by March 31.

If you don’t want to pay by direct debit, don’t worry: the council will contact you during April to get your bank details to make sure you don’t miss out. You do not need to contact the council but do look out for the application form.

It doesn’t matter if you get a council tax discount: people who receive a single person’s discount or other council tax support will get the full £150.

Keep paying your council tax: the £150 is being paid straight to your bank account, so you will still need to pay your council tax as normal. You will receive a bill for the new financial year from April in the next few weeks.

If you live in a higher band property, you still might be able to get help: the details of who will be able to receive this are being worked out and will be published soon.







