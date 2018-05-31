Can you support us to continue to carry out local journalism?

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:19 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 07 April 2020

Can you support the Great Yarmouth Mercury during difficult times? Credit: James Bass

Can you support the Great Yarmouth Mercury during difficult times? Credit: James Bass

Now more than ever, local journalism matters.

In addition to holding public services to account, or bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on our region’s fight against coronavirus.

And now more than ever, we need your help to build a sustainable future for trusted local news.

Our reporting costs money, and so does providing our communities with the news for free on our websites. You will already know about the tough times facing local newspapers across the world and the situation has hardly been improved by recent events.

So to help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You’ll be invited to do so next time you visit us. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I’m proud of our community and proud of what we do for it. I strongly believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to its future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Andrew Fitchett, Editor

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four more coronavirus patients die at the James Paget Hospital

Gorleston's James Paget University has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths in total. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Food suppliers in Great Yarmouth who can deliver to you

Fish and chips. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Can you support the Great Yarmouth Mercury during difficult times? Credit: James Bass

Have you seen 21-year-old man wanted by police?

Tayler Gee. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Norfolk MP George Freeman calls for unity in ‘war against virus’

Norfolk MP George Freeman has called for the UKs politicians to join forces in a war against a virus as they battle the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Archant

Planning decisions risk being ‘rubber stamped’ due to coronavirus outbreak, warn protestors

Mark Bridges, from Realistic Reepham, said objectors faced new obstacles to getting their voices heard following the governments lockdown. Photo: Steve Adams

Boat drifts down river after outboard engine stolen

A boat drifted down the River Yare having been cut loose from its moorings after an outboard motor was stolen. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
