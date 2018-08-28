Search

Advanced search

How to help the high street and its scourge of empty shops

PUBLISHED: 14:54 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 20 November 2018

Marks and Spencer in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has been empty for nearly four years Picture: Liz Coates

Marks and Spencer in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has been empty for nearly four years Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Walk around Great Yarmouth and it’s not hard to find empty shops crying out for new life.

Marks and Spencer. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. July 2014. Picture: James Bass Marks and Spencer. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. July 2014. Picture: James Bass

The most obvious absence is at the former Marks and Spencer store, where once bright windows have given way to a boarded up bleakness, a source of frustration for almost four years.

Now the resort’s town centre manager has told a group of MPs that landlords and owners of hard-to-let shops need to think more creatively about who their tenants could be - and face penalties if their properties are empty for too long.

Jonathan Newman, has been sharing his ideas with a top level committee looking into what central government can do to help struggling retail hubs.

Mr Newman was called to Westminster to give his views on the state of the high street.

He said there needed to be more incentives for potential occupiers to take up empty shops for retail, office, or leisure use to rejuvenate their communities.

But his carrot approach also came with a stick - that there should be penalties if shops were left empty for too long forcing landlords to be more flexible.

He said: “Some national retail websites are reporting that 80,000 jobs have been lost from retail in the last year.

“There are more shops closing than opening nationally.

“The housing, communities and local government committee are going through an inquiry into town centres and high streets and have been interviewing stakeholders in town centres and high streets nationally asking them questions about what the situation is, how they see their own organisations working to improve the situation and what support is needed from government to help high streets and town centres to be healthy, flourishing places by 2030.”

Mr Newman said there needed to be a policy that treated town centre vacant commercial space differently to other commercial space.

He added: “Are landlords just waiting for another retailer or should they be being creative and considering other uses? Are they doing everything they can to do something positive?

“It is not just the empty shop it is the impact on other shops in terms of light and general ambience.”

Yarmouth was still in the same position it was about a year ago, Mr Newman said, but there had been some successes with Poundstretcher, Taco Bell and Bad Rhino moving in.

However, one of the most visible - Marks and Spencer in King Street - was still empty after almost four years casting a shadow over the main retail hub.

Topic Tags:

Other News

How to help the high street and its scourge of empty shops

31 minutes ago Liz Coates
Marks and Spencer in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has been empty for nearly four years Picture: Liz Coates

Walk around Great Yarmouth and it’s not hard to find empty shops crying out for new life.

Video Man filmed wielding knife outside family restaurant

41 minutes ago Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

A man has been filmed waving a knife outside a family restaurant in Great Yarmouth.

Ladies retailer Bonmarche sees profits nose-dive by 48% as Christmas approaches

11:15 Eleanor Pringle
Bonmarche. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. Picture: James Bass

Profits at ladies clothing retailer Bonmarche have tanked by nearly a half in the first six months of 2018.

‘Living document’ born to help county’s biggest Brexit stronghold assess impact of leaving EU

10:45 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The continuing uncertainly over life outside the European Union led to the birth of a “living document” assessing its potential impact in Norfolk’s biggest Brexit stronghold.

Most Read

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Yesterday, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video Man filmed wielding knife outside family restaurant

41 minutes ago Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

A man has been filmed waving a knife outside a family restaurant in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Twitter

Man twice stamped on ex-partner’s head in horror attack

07:17 Christine Cunningham
Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman thought she was going to die as her ex-partner stamped on her head twice and broke her nose, a court heard.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Emergency services called to town centre as lamp post catches fire

Yesterday, 17:24 Joseph Norton
Emergency services were called to King Street as a disused lamp post caught fire. Picture: Joe Norton

Emergency services were called to Great Yarmouth town centre after a disused lamp post caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Read more
Rescue Service

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy