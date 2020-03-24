Coronavirus: Scenes from a deserted town centre
PUBLISHED: 15:30 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 24 March 2020
Archant
Last Tuesday was reportedly the busiest shopping day of the week, with numbers visiting the town centre falling away as the coronavirus crisis deepened.
A week on there was barely a soul in sight.
People found plenty of space to keep at a distance from each other in Great Yarmouth this morning after a police-enforced Government ban on going outside came into force.
With physical exercise allowed, a solitary stroll through the town centre is permitted once a day.
In one of the pictures two patrolling police officers can be seen walking some distance apart.
The pictures were taken by an Archant employee who lives nearby and was out on his own.
He said there were no large groups and people were complying with social distancing.
A few shops like Poundland were open.
A sign on PJ’s fishbar in Northgate Street said only three customers would be allowed in at a time.