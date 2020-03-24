Search

Coronavirus: Scenes from a deserted town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:30 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 24 March 2020

Great Yarmouth was virtually devoid of activity following Boris Johnson's instruction to the nation to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Anthony Carroll

Great Yarmouth was virtually devoid of activity following Boris Johnson's instruction to the nation to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Anthony Carroll

Last Tuesday was reportedly the busiest shopping day of the week, with numbers visiting the town centre falling away as the coronavirus crisis deepened.

Great Yarmouth was virtually devoid of activity following Boris Johnson's instruction to the nation to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Anthony CarrollGreat Yarmouth was virtually devoid of activity following Boris Johnson's instruction to the nation to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Anthony Carroll

A week on there was barely a soul in sight.

People found plenty of space to keep at a distance from each other in Great Yarmouth this morning after a police-enforced Government ban on going outside came into force.

With physical exercise allowed, a solitary stroll through the town centre is permitted once a day.

In one of the pictures two patrolling police officers can be seen walking some distance apart.

Great Yarmouth was virtually devoid of activity following Boris Johnson's instruction to the nation to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Anthony CarrollGreat Yarmouth was virtually devoid of activity following Boris Johnson's instruction to the nation to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Anthony Carroll

The pictures were taken by an Archant employee who lives nearby and was out on his own.

He said there were no large groups and people were complying with social distancing.

A few shops like Poundland were open.

A sign on PJ’s fishbar in Northgate Street said only three customers would be allowed in at a time.

Coronavirus: Scenes from a deserted town centre

Great Yarmouth was virtually devoid of activity following Boris Johnson's instruction to the nation to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Anthony Carroll

