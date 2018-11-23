Gallery

‘Best switch-on event ever’ - Gorleston’s spectacular Christmas lights switch-on

Gorleston's Christmas lights were switched-on by Mayor Mary Coleman and Chef Galston Blackiston. Picture: Mary Coleman Archant

A “magnificent day”.

Mayor, Mary Coleman at the Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Mary Coleman Mayor, Mary Coleman at the Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Mary Coleman

That was the reaction of organisers of a popular Christmas lights switch-on, after “record crowds” descended on Gorleston.

More than 500 people turned out for the festivities which included shopping at the Christmas stalls, skating and entertainment from last year’s X Factor contestants Leon and Alex Mallett from Lingwood.

Father Christmas, in Santa's Grotto, at the Gorleston lights switch-on event. Picture: Kevin Huggins Father Christmas, in Santa's Grotto, at the Gorleston lights switch-on event. Picture: Kevin Huggins

The pair sang on the stage near The Feathers in the High Street to the delight of the crowds.

Organiser Kevin Huggins, of Fusion Hair and Beauty Consultants, said: “It was a magnificent day attended by record crowds and the weather was good.

The Gorleston lights switch-on even gets the seal of approval. Picture: Kevin Huggins The Gorleston lights switch-on even gets the seal of approval. Picture: Kevin Huggins

“With more rides and attractions than ever this was Gorleston’s best switch-on event ever.”

Mayor of Great Yarmouth Mary Coleman and Norfolk celebrity chef Galton Blackiston had the honours of turning the lights on.

The huge crowds at the Gorleston lights switch-on event. Picture: Kevin Huggins The huge crowds at the Gorleston lights switch-on event. Picture: Kevin Huggins

The switch-on was followed by The Glamrockers and fireworks which were launched from the roof of the cinema at 6pm.

Father Christmas, in his grotto at the Fusion Hair Consultants studio, proved to be a popular hit with visitors and saw record attendances throughout the day.

The event was run by the Gorleston Traders Association, supported by funding from the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area.