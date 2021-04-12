East Coast college project helps 150 people back to work

Published: 9:54 AM April 12, 2021

More than 150 people in Norfolk have got back into employment thanks to a college project.

Since 2017 The Norfolk Community project has assisted more than 1,000 people in Norfolk who’ve experienced periods of unemployment to learn new skills, get back into work and find a career they love.

The Norfolk Community College project sees a number of providers working in partnership to offer specialist advice on how people can move into growing sectors, as well as CV and interview coaching.

East Coast College in Great Yarmouth deliver the Norfolk Community College project with its partners – Access Community Trust, ACE (Action Community Enterprises CIC), DIAL, Future Project, the Feed and Voluntary Norfolk - offering a range of tailored individual support to address barriers to work based on identified need.

If you need to access advice and support to help you get back into work, contact the Norfolk Community College team on 01493 419255 or email info@norfolkcommunitycolege.co.uk