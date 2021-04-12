News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

East Coast college project helps 150 people back to work

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 9:54 AM April 12, 2021   
A large gathering of people at a jobs fair.

A busy day at a jobs fair - Credit: Norfolk Community College

More than 150 people in Norfolk have got back into employment thanks to a college project.

Since 2017 The Norfolk Community project has assisted more than 1,000 people in Norfolk who’ve experienced periods of unemployment to learn new skills, get back into work and find a career they love.

The Norfolk Community College project sees a number of providers working in partnership to offer specialist advice on how people can move into growing sectors, as well as CV and interview coaching.

East Coast College in Great Yarmouth deliver the Norfolk Community College project with its partners – Access Community Trust, ACE (Action Community Enterprises CIC), DIAL, Future Project, the Feed and Voluntary Norfolk - offering a range of tailored individual support to address barriers to work based on identified need.

If you need to access advice and support to help you get back into work, contact the Norfolk Community College team on 01493 419255 or email info@norfolkcommunitycolege.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lance Martin coastal erosion Hemsby

'Close call' for clifftop home as winter winds batter coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Link

Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
11 Broad Row Great Yarmouth

New cafe bid for Great Yarmouth Rows

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Gapton Hall Road Great Yarmouth

Urgent overnight road closure in Great Yarmouth

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus