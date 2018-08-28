Search

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

PUBLISHED: 13:58 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 19 November 2018

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of villages in the region are at risk of becoming “fossilised” and trapped in a cycle of decline due to failures in planning policy, a report has found.

Building site. Picture: ANTONY KELLYBuilding site. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kings Lynn and West Norfolk was highlighted as the seventh worst area in the country, with 84 villages judged as “unsustainable” by planners, with North Norfolk with 62, and South Norfolk with 37, also featuring.

The report, from the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), warns Norfolk villages such as Haddiscoe, Castle Rising, and Elveden could be left “trapped in analogue” while bigger towns and cities are preferred for housing developments.

Planning policy, the report found, favours historically important services such as a post office, primary school, and a village hall.

This means smaller villages without these services are overlooked by developers in favour of bigger settlements.

In Norfolk, land surrounding established towns such as Thetford, which is due to gain 5,000 homes with the Kingsfleet development in the north of the town, is prioritised over more rural land near villages such as Elveden.

House building in smaller villages is often met with fierce opposition from local residents.

Plans for a 10,000 new town in rural mid-Norfolk were met with criticism earlier this year before being rejected by Breckland councillors.

The report also highlighted deficiencies in planning policy with only 18pc of councils rating broadband access as important in measuring sustainability.

CLA president Tim Breitmeyer said: “Sustainable development is not just for towns and cities. Finding and promoting sustainable solutions for rural communities is vital to the long-term vitality of the countryside.

“Updating rural planning policy to include connectivity in sustainability assessments means English villages will not be trapped in analogue when the rest of the world is in the digital age and can access much of the housing they desperately need.”

The report criticises local authorities not including ‘social capital’ - the social benefits of living in a village or a rural area over an urban one - in planning policy.

It calls for improved planning criteria “fit for the modern age” and for mandatory housing needs assessments to better understand the needs for local people.

Charles Birch, a Land Agency partner at property consultants Brown and Co, said opposition from residents rural villages can put developers and land owners off building houses.

He said: “The challenge is that there are villages and the parish meeting is as full as it ever is and it is all negative because people feel a lot more negatively stronger than they do positively.

“If one thinks that of a parish or a village, then some owners won’t put sites forward because they will be too concerned about the fallout.”

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left 'fossilised'

